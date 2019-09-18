Rugby World Cup 2019 preview: Rating all 20 nations' chances

SINGAPORE — Get ready for a rumbling good time in Japan for the next six weeks, as the Rugby World Cup comes to Asia for the first time.

Held once every four years since 1987, rugby union’s elite international tournament has grown in stature with each edition, and produced star players such as David Campese (Australia), Jonny Wilkinson (England) and Richie McCaw (New Zealand).

The New Zealand All Blacks are the natural favourites, having won the Cup a record three times. However, they face stiff challenges from in-form England, South Africa and Ireland. And do not discount traditional powerhouses Wales and Australia, as well as dark horses Argentina and France.

Which nation will lift the Webb Ellis Cup at the Yokohama International Stadium come 2 November? Here’s a rundown of all 20 participating countries.