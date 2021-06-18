SafeEntry check-out boxes to be rolled out in coming weeks: MTF

The TraceTogether app (left) and token (right). (PHOTOS: Getty Images / Reuters)
SINGAPORE — SafeEntry Gateway check-out boxes will be rolled out progressively "in the coming weeks" at venues with high footfall to facilitate SafeEntry check-outs.

This comes after public feedback from SafeEntry Gateway users who want to perform SafeEntry check-out, but are unable to do so currently, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (18 June).

The boxes, which authorities say will help to facilitate more precise contact tracing efforts, will be deployed at venues such as malls, hospitals, and polyclinics, as well as places where individuals are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods with masks off, such as eateries and gyms.

Eligible businesses will be notified and will receive their SafeEntry Gateway check-out boxes in the coming weeks.

"Members of the public are encouraged to perform SafeEntry check-out when leaving the premises as far as possible. This information will support the contact tracing process by providing more details for the identification of close contacts," the MOH said.

Mandatory TraceTogether-only SafeEntry was rolled out from 17 May across all venues that experience a higher throughput of visitors or where persons are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods.

The SafeEntry Gateway system allows visitors to check-in at places by placing their TraceTogether tokens or handphones within 25cm of the gateway device or a box.

