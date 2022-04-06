SEA Games: Young Lions, Lionesses get Thailand in their opening groups

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
Singapore&#39;s Ikhsan Fandi (left) in action with Vietnam&#39;s Le Ngoc Bao at the 2019 SEA Games football competition
Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi (left) in action with Vietnam's Le Ngoc Bao at the 2019 SEA Games football competition. (PHOTO: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)

SINGAPORE — Both Singapore's men's and women's football teams will have to face regional powerhouse Thailand in their respective opening group stages at next month's Hanoi SEA Games.

The Young Lions, whose quest for the elusive football gold medal enters its 63rd year at this 31st SEA Games edition, are drawn into Group B of the men's competition with Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos.

While the Thais are record 16-time SEA Games gold medallists, Nazri Nasir's Under-23 side at least avoided the two finalists at the 2019 SEA Games - winners Vietnam and runners-up Indonesia, who were drawn into Group A with Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.

With minnows Cambodia and Laos unlikely to pose much trouble, the key match for the Young Lions will likely be against traditional rivals Malaysia, where victory could place them among the top two spots needed to advance to the semi-finals.

Singapore will begin their campaign against Laos on 7 May, five days before the Games' opening ceremony. The men's football final is scheduled to be played on 22 May at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

Singapore's best performances in the SEA Games football competition were three silver-medal finishes in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

Recent performances were not encouraging though. The U-23s lost 1-3 to Thailand and 0-7 to Vietnam in February's ASEAN Football Federation U-23 Championship in Phnom Penh - although they were ravaged by a spate of positive COVID-19 cases during the competition.

Meanwhile, the women's national football team - who are taking part in their first SEA Games since 2003 - were drawn together with Thailand, Myanmar and Laos in Group B of the women's competition.

The Lionesses avoided Vietnam and the Philippines - the two countries to have qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup. They were drawn together in Group A with Indonesia and Cambodia.

