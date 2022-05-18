The Philippines dominated the SEA Games group stage of the women's League of Legends: Wild Rift competition with a 4-0 record. (Photo: SIBOL Facebook page)

The fifth day of the 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asia Games esports event on Tuesday (17 May) saw the Women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift competition kick off while the PUBG Mobile individual tournament concluded, with Vietnam bagging another gold medal.

Women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift

Unlike Men’s Wild Rift, the Women’s Wild Rift group stage only took one day to complete.

Five teams from Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Laos battled it out in a total of 10 matches to determine which four teams will advance to the playoffs.

To that end, the Philippines' women's Wild Rift team dominated the competition, beating Thailand, Singapore, Laos, and Vietnam to earn a 4-0 score and the first seed out of the group stage.

Vietnam finished in second place with a 3-1 tally after winning against Laos, Thailand, and Singapore. Singapore sits at third place with a 2-2 score with victories over Thailand and Laos.

Thailand barely qualified for the playoffs off a 1-3 record with their sole victory being over Laos, who lost all their games and were eliminated.

Women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift group stage standings:

Philippines (4-0) Vietnam (3-1) Singapore (2-2) Thailand (1-3) Laos (0-4)

The Women's Wild Rift playoffs will see the Philippines take on Thailand while Vietnam will face Singapore.

The winners of those matches will advance to the gold medal match while the losers will have one more showdown for the bronze medal.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile’s individual tournament concluded with Vietnam's Phan "ViCoi" Văn Đông taking the gold medal.

ViCoi managed to recover from a 26th place finish in day one by shooting up the charts and finishing day two with 104 points and 15 kills for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Alan Raynold "Alan" Kumaseh bagged the silver medal with 102 points and 15 kills while Thailand’s Purin "Stoned" Rongkhankaewtook home the bronze medal with 100 points and 17 kills.

PUBG Mobile Individual Tournament Standings

(Vietnam) Vicoi – 104 points (Indonesia) Alan – 102 points (Thailand) Stoned – 100 points (Thailand) godTunny – 96 points (Philippines) Rymon – 92 points (Malaysia) Jumper – 87 points (Philippines) H2R – 80 points (Laos) HONDA – 80 points (Thailand) SchwepXz – 79 points (Malaysia) uHigh – 78 points (Philippines) Range – 77 points (Indonesia) Potato – 75 points (Vietnam) Franky – 72 points (Laos) Porza – 71 points (Vietman) Lambor) – 67 points (Brunei) Global – 66 points (Myanmar) Ozone – 65 points (Brunei) Colt – 63 points (Thailand) Beer11 – 62 points (Malaysia) XRush – 61 points (Indonesia) Jayden – 60 points (Vietnam) MitLaren - 60 points (Cambodia) Zero – 60 points (Philippines) Rankid – 60 points (Myanmar) 1sec – 59 points (Malaysia) Franky – 59 points (Laos) Eroza – 59 points (Laos) NOAR7 – 58 points (Myanmar) Marnet - 56 points (Myanmar) Finn – 52 points (Myanmar) Sando – 51 points (Malaysia) DamRUDE – 51 points (Indonesia) RedFace – 51 points (Indonesia) GenFos – 50 points (Vietnam) Ferrari – 50 points (Brunei) Kizo – 47 points (Cambodia) STALKER – 46 points (Myanmar) King - 46 points (Brunei) Bearuang – 44 points (Brunei) Rybenly – 39 points (Brunei) Galaxy – 39 points (Cambodia) Jisu – 36 points (Thailand) MR5 – 35 points (Philippines) Monboy – 34 points (Malaysia) Snipes – 31 points (Laos) BACKHAEM – 29 points (Philippines) Newbie – 28 points (Thailand) nOOzy – 27 points (Vietnam) Porsche – 22 points (Laos) Green – 20 points (Indonesia) Luxxy – 20 points

Esports Medal Tally

Vietnam and Thailand both have four medals from the esports event thus far. Vietnam has two gold medals and two silvers while Thailand has one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.

Indonesia sits in second place one gold and two silvers. Malaysia and Singapore are tied in third with one bronze medal each.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Laos remain without a medal in the esports event.

Vietnam – 4 (2g, 2s) Thailand – 4 (1g, 1s, 2b) Indonesia – 3 (1g, 2s) Singapore – 1 (1b) Malaysia – 1 (1b)

Feb has been trying to speedrun Super Mario 64 ever since he started playing video games at 11 years old. He has never succeeded, but has completed other video games in the time since. When not playing, he's usually playing music or building Gunpla.

