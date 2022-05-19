SEA Games Esports Day 6: PH lead in Mobile Legends, win Wild Rift women's gold

Feb Cortes
·Contributor
·3-min read
The Philippines got its first gold medal in the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games esports event courtesy of its Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift team. (Photo: SIBOL Facebook page)
The Philippines got its first gold medal in the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games esports event courtesy of its Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift team. (Photo: SIBOL Facebook page)

The sixth day of the 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asia Games esports event on Wednesday (18 May) saw the conclusion of the Women’s competition for League of Legends: Wild Rift while the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament kicked off with its group stage.

The Philippines went on to dominate in both the Women’s Wild Rift and Mobile Legends tournaments, winning the country’s first gold medal in esports after the Filipina women's Wild Rift team swept Singapore in the gold medal match.

Women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift

The day began with the semifinals, where the four leading teams from yesterday’s group stage were divided into two matches for a spot in the finals match.

The Philippines continued its dominance and beat Thailand 3-1, while Singapore swept Vietnam 3-0.

From there, the Philippines pulled the same clean sweep they showed yesterday, dominating 3-0 against Singapore to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Thailand beat Vietnam 3-1 in order to land in third place and win the bronze medal.

Women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift Final Stage standings:

  1. Philippines (Gold medal)

  2. Singapore (Silver medal)

  3. Thailand (Bronze)

  4. Vietnam

  5. Laos

Mobile Legends

The Mobile Legends tournament's group stage featured the representatives for Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Laos, and Myanmar split into two groups.

Matches were played as a best-of-two, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the final stage.

The Philippines also took the lead in Group A, beating Malaysia, Laos, and Myanmar to earn 9 points. Malaysia sits at second place with 6 points, Myanmar follows at third with 3 points, and Laos trails behind with 0 points.

As for Group B, Indonesia sits at first place with 6 points, thanks to its victories over Vietnam and Singapore. Meanwhile, Singapore and Vietnam sit at second and third place, respectively, earning 1 point each thanks to a tiebreaker between them.

Mobile Legends Group Stage standings:

Group A:

  1. Philippines – 9 points

  2. Malaysia – 6 points

  3. Myanmar – 3 points

  4. Laos – 0 points

Group B:

  1. Indonesia – 6 points

  2. Singapore – 1 points

  3. Vietnam – 1 points

The Mobile Legends playoffs will begin with a best-of-three semifinals, with the winners advancing to the best-of-five gold medal match. The losers of the semifinals will have another match for the bronze medal.

The semifinals will see the Philippines take on Singapore while Indonesia will face Malaysia.

Esports Medal Tally

With Wednesday's results, Thailand still lead the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games esports with five medals — one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Vietnam and Indonesia remain in second place with two medals apiece, with Vietnam having two gold and one silve while Indonesia has one gold and two silver.

However, both the Philippines and Singapore moved up in the tallies after the Women's Wild Rift competition.

The Philippines now has its first gold medal while Singapore now has one silver and one bronze.

  1. Thailand - 5 (1g, 1s, 3b)

  2. Vietnam - 3 (2g, 1s)

  3. Indonesia - 3 (1g, 2s)

  4. Singapore - 2 (1s, 1b)

  5. Philippines - 1 (1g)

  6. Malaysia - 1 (1b)

The esports event at the 2021 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will take place at Hanoi's National Convention Center from 13 to 22 May.

The event will feature ten esports competitions: League of Legends, Men's and Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift, Mobile Legends, Individual and team PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Free Fire, Cross Fire, and FIFA Online 4.

Feb has been trying to speedrun Super Mario 64 ever since he started playing video games at 11 years old. He has never succeeded, but has completed other video games in the time since. When not playing, he's usually playing music or building Gunpla.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

