Host country Vietnam is in position to win its fourth medal in the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games esports event courtesy of its Arena of Valor team qualified for the title's gold medal match. (Screenshot courtesy of Garena)

The ninth day of the 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games esports event on Saturday (21 May) saw League of Legends (LoL) commence with its playoffs while Arena of Valor (AoV) advanced to its final stages.

The Crossfire tournament has also kicked off, with Vietnam and the Philippines making it to the grand finals.

All these games will hold their finals come Sunday (22 May).

League of Legends

LoL kicked off the day with its semifinals, where four of the best teams from the group stages battled it out for a shot at the gold medal.

The Philippines and Malaysia started the competition, with the latter gaining first blood. However, it wasn’t long before the Philippines came out on top, dominating Malaysia in the three succeeding games with a 3-1 score, advancing into the gold medal match and dropping their foe into the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, Vietnam made short work of Singapore with a clean 3-0 sweep, putting itself in the finals against the Philippines.

Saturday's results mean the Philippines will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match while Singapore will be facing off against Malaysia for the bronze medal.

League of Legends Semifinals results

Philippines 3 – 1 Malaysia

Vietnam 3 – 0 Singapore

Arena of Valor

AoV was up next, advancing into the final stages with three of the top teams from the group stages, namely Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, seeing a day full of sweeps.

Vietnam and Malaysia kicked off the final stage’s first playoff match, while Thailand automatically advanced to the second round courtesy of its group stage lead. Vietnam pulled off a clean 3-0 sweep against Malaysia, dropping them into the bronze medal match.

Vietnam then faced Thailand, who quickly dropped them into another match with Malaysia in a 3-0 sweep en route to the gold medal match.

Arena of Valor playoffs results:

Vietnam 3 — 0 Malaysia

Thailand 3 – 0 Vietnam

Crossfire

The Crossfire tournament kicked off with a double-elimination playoff bracket. Save for the bronze and gold medal matches, all matches were played as a best-of-three series.

The first round of the upper bracket kicked off with two clean 2-0 sweeps in favor of Vietnam and the Philippines, dropping their respective foes Laos and Indonesia to the lower bracket.

Indonesia then pulled a similar 2-0 victory against Laos to move onto the lower bracket finals.

For the upper bracket finals, Vietnam made short work of the Philippines in another 2-0 sweep, shooting straight into the grand finals whilst dropping the latter in the lower brackets.

However, the Philippines was not done, as it dominated Indonesia in a 3-0 victory, meeting Vietnam in the grand finals for a rematch to determine who will take the gold medal for Crossfire.

Crossfire upper bracket final results:

Vietnam 2 – 0 Philippines

Lower bracket final results:

Philippines 3 – 0 Indonesia

Esports medal tally

With the day’s results, the only medal addition is another bronze for Vietnam, who finished third in AoV.

Thailand remains in the lead for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games esports with five medals — one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Meanwhile, Indonesia and Vietnam still sit at second and third place with four and three medals, respectively. At fourth place is Singapore with three medals, while Philippines sits at fifth place with two gold medals. Malaysia is still in last place with one bronze medal.

1. Thailand – 5 (1g, 1s, 3b)

2. Indonesia – 4 (1g, 3s)

3. Vietnam – 3 (2g, 1s)

4. Singapore – 3 (1s, 2b)

5. Philippines – 2 (2g)

6. Malaysia – 1 (1b)

The esports event at the 2021 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games is taking place at Hanoi's National Convention Center from 13 to 22 May.

The event will feature ten esports competitions: League of Legends, Men's and Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift, Mobile Legends, Individual and team PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Free Fire, Cross Fire, and FIFA Online 4.

