SEA Games Esports: Philippines sweep Singapore to win gold for women's Wild Rift

The Philippines scored its first gold medal at the 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games esports event in the Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift competition after its representatives defeated their Singaporean counterparts in the grand finals on Wednesday (18 May).

The SIBOL Philippine national esports team contingent for Women's Wild Rift is comprised of players from the all-female Wild Rift team Grind Sky Eris, namely Rose "Hell Girl" Robles, April "Aeae" Valiente, Christine "Rayray" Natividad, Charize "Yugen" Doble, Giana "Jeeya" Llanes, and Angel "ANGELAILAILA" Lozada.

The SEA Games' Women’s Wild Rift competition began on Tuesday (17 May) with a five-team group stage featuring representatives from host country Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Laos. The Philippines dominated the group stage with a perfect 4-0 record to enter the playoffs as the first seed.

The Philippines opened the playoffs with a best-of-five semifinals showdown against fourth seed Thailand. While the Thai team managed to take the first game of the series, the Philippines quickly bounced back and won the next three games to take the first spot in the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, the other semifinals match featured second seed Vietnam and third seed Singapore. Despite only managing a 2-2 record in the group stage, the Singaporean squad upset their Vietnamese opponents in a 3-0 sweep to earn the right to challenge the Philippines for the gold medal.

The Philippines had a strong start to the gold medal match, taking a dominant 14-minute victory in game one with a 16-9 kill lead. Game two was another one-sided affair, as the Filipina contingent scored a 18-minute victory with a 17-8 kill lead to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Singaporeans put up a spirited fight in game three and were in control early on. However, their Filipina opponents showed championship resilience as they clawed their way back into the game with some beautifully-executed teamfights.

Despite the Singaporean squad's best efforts to extend the series, the Filipina team completed their comeback victory in game three after an action-packed 22 minutes with a 27-21 kill lead.

With their 3-0 victory, the Philippines earned the gold medal for the Women's League of Legends: Wild Rift, their first of the 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Singapore bowed out in second place with the silver medal, the country's second medal in the esports event.

Meanwhile, Thailand took the bronze medal after they Vietnam, 3-1, in the bronze medal match. With the bronze medal in Women's Wild Rift, Thailand now leads the esports event with a total of five medals.

