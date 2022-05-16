SEA Games: Nurul Suhaila finally lands silat gold after 3 consecutive bronzes

Singapore silat athlete Nurul Suhaila (left) in action in the women's tanding Class E final against Malaysia's Siti Shazwana Ajak at the Hanoi SEA Games. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore/Stanley Cheah)

SINGAPORE — For the past three SEA Games, Nurul Suhaila had to be content with getting a bronze medal in each of them and not being able to make the next steps towards attaining gold.

On Monday (16 May) at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium in Hanoi, the 27-year-old silat athlete finally attained the gold medal that she had been chasing since the 2015 Games, as she defeated Malaysia's Siti Shazwana Ajak to emerge champion of the women's tanding Class E (65-70kg) final.

"So many years of doubting myself, getting the bronze medal three times was very hard for me. You can imagine the feeling of getting the same standing for six years," a tearful Nurul told reporters after the match.

She felt that her break from competition during the COVID-19 pandemic proved valuable for her to regroup and recharge. "The break gave me a lot of growth and the peace I needed to be a different person," she said.

"I felt the difference when I entered the arena this year. I felt like a different fighter. More composed. I was also really focused on listening to my coaches because I trust them a lot, and I’m so happy I could bring back the gold for them."

Nurul's gold-winning effort was the ideal start to a day of final bouts for the region's silat exponents. Four other Singapore athletes - Hazim Yusli (men's Class C), Abdul Raazaq Abdul Rashid (men's Class F), Sheik Ferdous (men's Class G) and Sheik Farhan (men's class J) - will be vying for gold throughout today.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong put up a Facebook post cheering the athletes on, urging them to "keep pushing on and never give up":

