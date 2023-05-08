SEA Games 2023: Evergreen Quah Ting Wen snares gold again, as sailors win 7 medals

Quah Ting Wen smiles after winning the women's 100m freestyle at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Andy Chua)

SINGAPORE — For four SEA Games since 2015, Quah Ting Wen has been undefeated in the women's 100m freestyle event.

On Monday, the 30-year-old kept up her winning streak at the Morodok Tecno Aquatic Centre in Phnom Penh, as she won her fifth straight gold in the event.

While her 55.83sec effort pales in comparison with her 2019 Games record of 54.74sec, it was enough to fend off the Philippines' Jasmine Alkhaldi (56.12sec) and Nguyen Thuy Hien (56.42sec).

This is Quah's second gold of the Games, after she led off Singapore's gold-winning women's 4x100m free quartet on Saturday. The veteran has already amassed 28 golds in a stellar SEA Games career that started back in 2005.

Compatriot Gan Ching Hwee - 11 years younger than Quah - also clinched her second gold at the Games, clocking 4min 15.17sec to retain her 400m freestyle title.

Fellow Singaporean Ashley Lim was second in the race in a personal-best time of 4:17.16, while Thailand's Kamonchanok Kwanmuang got the bronze medal in 4:21.79.

In the final race of the night, Singapore's men's 4x100m medley team of Jonathan Tan, Quah Zheng Wen, Nicholas Mahabir and Teong Tzen Wei broke the Games and national records in winning Singapore's third gold of the night.

They clocked 3.37.45 to eclipse the record set by their Singapore predecessors at the 2017 Games by 0.01sec. Thailand clinched silver in 3:41.75 while Indonesia were third in 3:41.92.

Singapore sailors Chia Teck Pin and Ellyn Tan emerged triumphant in the mixed 29er competition at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Eng Chin An)

S'pore sailors clinch 3 golds, 4 silvers in Sihanoukville

Singapore's sailors had a bountiful harvest as they completed their campaign with three golds and four silvers at the Sihanoukville Sokha Beach.

Ryan Lo earned his third gold in four SEA Games appearances, clinching the ILCA 7 event in style, with 11 nett points from 11 races. Thailand's Arthit Mikhail Romanyk (25 points) and Malaysia's Muhammad Faizal Ahmad Asri (28 points) were a distant second and third respectively.

Debutant Isaac Goh was also triumphant in the ILCA 4 competition, winning golf with 14 nett points from 11 races to finish ahead of Thailand's Thanapat Siricharoen (22 points) and Malaysia's Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal Adam (28 points).

The final gold for Singapore came from Ellyn Tan and Chia Teck Pin in the 29er event. The duo surged from second in the standings to take gold in the medal race on 23 points, pipping Malaysia's Abdul Latif Mansor and Muhammad Dhiauddin Rozaini (23 points). Thailand's Sutida Poonpat and Suthon Yampinid (29 points) earned the bronze.

Besides the gold medallists, Singapore also won silvers from Jayson Tan (RS:X men class), Elkan Oh (iQFOiL men class), Jania Ang (ILCA 6) and Ethan Chia/Cheryl Yong (Optimist mixed).

Singapore won one gold and five silvers in the 2019 Games, the last time the sailing competitions were featured.

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action in the men's team quarter-final against the Philippines at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Lim Weixiang)

Shuttlers assured of at least bronze medals in team events

Singapore's men's and women's badminton team assured themselves of at least two bronze medals when both advanced into the semi-finals of their SEA Games competition at Morodok Tecno Badminton Hall.

The men's team defeated Philippines 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Monday to set up a semi-final clash with powerhouses Indonesia on Wednesday.

Loh Kean Yew scored the opening point in a 21-14, 21-13 win over Jewel Angelo Albo in the first singles, but the Filipinos drew level when Christian Bernado and Alvin Morada defeated Loh Kean Hean and Andy Kwek 21-14, 21-15.

Jason Teh restored Singapore's advantage with a 21-11, 21-11 rout of Lance Gabriel Vargas, before Terry Hee and Ng Joo Jie sealed the team victory by coming from behind to beat Solomon Padiz and Julius Villabrille 13-21, 21-19, 21-18.

In the women's competition, Singapore eased past Vietnam 3-0 to set up a semi-final tie with defending champions Thailand.

Yeo Jia Min defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 22-20, 21-18, before Insyirah Khan edged out Vu Thi Trang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20. Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong clinched the winning point after beating Dinh Thi Phuong and PHam Thi Khanh 21-14, 21-19.

