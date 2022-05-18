Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira won the silver medal in the women's 100m. (PHOTO: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

SINGAPORE — Four days after winning her second 200m gold, Shanti Pereira nearly became the first Singaporean sprinter to win both the women's 100m and 200m races in a single SEA Games.

She had to settle for the silver medal in the shorter sprint on Wednesday (18 May), clocking 11.62sec to come in just behind the Philippines' Kayla Richardson (11.60sec). Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd (11.66sec) claimed the bronze.

The 25-year-old could have become only the second Singaporean to win the women's 100m, but Eng Chiew Guay's gold-winning feat in the 1973 Games remains the city-state's lone win in the event. However, Richardson's late burst was far too strong for the field as the Filipino swept to a memorable win.

Nevertheless, it was Pereira's first 100m silver medal after three consecutive bronze showings in the blue riband race.

Singapore sprinter Marc Brian Louis during the men's 100m final at the Hanoi SEA Games. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore/Stanley Cheah)

In the men's 100m race, Singapore's Marc Brian Louis led early but ran out of steam in the end to settle for a bronze medal in his Games debut.

The 19-year-old timed 10.56sec to finish behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson (10.44sec) and Soraot Dapbang (10.56sec).

