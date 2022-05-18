SEA Games: Shanti Pereira adds 100m silver to her 200m victory
SINGAPORE — Four days after winning her second 200m gold, Shanti Pereira nearly became the first Singaporean sprinter to win both the women's 100m and 200m races in a single SEA Games.
She had to settle for the silver medal in the shorter sprint on Wednesday (18 May), clocking 11.62sec to come in just behind the Philippines' Kayla Richardson (11.60sec). Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd (11.66sec) claimed the bronze.
The 25-year-old could have become only the second Singaporean to win the women's 100m, but Eng Chiew Guay's gold-winning feat in the 1973 Games remains the city-state's lone win in the event. However, Richardson's late burst was far too strong for the field as the Filipino swept to a memorable win.
Nevertheless, it was Pereira's first 100m silver medal after three consecutive bronze showings in the blue riband race.
In the men's 100m race, Singapore's Marc Brian Louis led early but ran out of steam in the end to settle for a bronze medal in his Games debut.
The 19-year-old timed 10.56sec to finish behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson (10.44sec) and Soraot Dapbang (10.56sec).
