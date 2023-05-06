SEA Games 2023: Singapore medallists and medal table
SINGAPORE — Here are the medal winners from Singapore, as well as the overall medal table for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games. Check back daily for updates:
Team Singapore
Gold medallists (5) - Jiu-jitsu: Noah Lim (men's ne-waza gi U-69kg). Swimming: Quah Jing Wen (women's 200m fly), Jonathan Tan (men's 100m free), Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m back), women's 4x100m free.
Silver medallists (2) - Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m free), Laetitia Sim (women's 50m breast).
Bronze medallists (4) - Hockey: men's indoor team. Jiu-jitsu: Amirul Syafiq (men's ne-waza gi U-62kg). Swimming: Zachary Tan (men's 200m IM). Triathlon: Bryce Chong (men's individual aquathlon).
Order
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
1
Cambodia
17
11
11
2
Indonesia
8
7
11
3
Philippines
7
9
14
4
Vietnam
6
10
16
5
Thailand
6
10
13
6
Singapore
5
2
4
7
Myanmar
3
1
10
8
Laos
2
3
6
9
Malaysia
2
2
7
10
Brunei
0
0
1
11
Timor-Leste
0
0
1
