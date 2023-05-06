SEA Games 2023: Singapore medallists and medal table

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·1-min read
The Singapore contingent at 2023 SEA Games opening ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (PHOTO: SNOC/Andy Chua)
SINGAPORE — Here are the medal winners from Singapore, as well as the overall medal table for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games. Check back daily for updates:

Team Singapore

Gold medallists (5) - Jiu-jitsu: Noah Lim (men's ne-waza gi U-69kg). Swimming: Quah Jing Wen (women's 200m fly), Jonathan Tan (men's 100m free), Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m back), women's 4x100m free.

Silver medallists (2) - Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m free), Laetitia Sim (women's 50m breast).

Bronze medallists (4) - Hockey: men's indoor team. Jiu-jitsu: Amirul Syafiq (men's ne-waza gi U-62kg). Swimming: Zachary Tan (men's 200m IM). Triathlon: Bryce Chong (men's individual aquathlon).

Order

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

1

Cambodia

17

11

11

2

Indonesia

8

7

11

3

Philippines

7

9

14

4

Vietnam

6

10

16

5

Thailand

6

10

13

6

Singapore

5

2

4

7

Myanmar

3

1

10

8

Laos

2

3

6

9

Malaysia

2

2

7

10

Brunei

0

0

1

11

Timor-Leste

0

0

1

Follow Yahoo News Singapore's coverage of the SEA Games here!

