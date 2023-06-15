Self-clearance immigration kiosks at Woodlands Train Checkpoint (left). (PHOTOS: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/Instagram/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Frequent travellers between Singapore and Malaysia will be able to enjoy a smoother immigration clearance at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint (WTCP), with the launch of 10 bi-directional self-clearance immigration kiosks.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Wednesday (14 June) that these kiosks will allow both departing and arriving train passengers to do their own immigration clearances in a cluster.

Each self-clearance at the kiosks takes about 24 seconds, compared to 45 seconds at the manual counters.

The kiosks at WTCP are the first to be used at Singapore's checkpoints. Instead of building additional automated lanes on top of the existing three, the kiosks take up significantly less space.

Who can use the self-clearance kiosks

Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and short-term visitors who had previously enrolled under the Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI) are eligible to use the kiosks to perform immigration self-clearance.

Short-term visitors who have yet to enrol under the ACI, as well as families with children below the age of six, must continue to use the manual counters for immigration clearance.

Enrolment for eligible first-time visitors will be made available at WTCP by the end of this year.

How to clear immigration at the self-clearance kiosks

Immigration clearance through the self-clearance kiosks is similar to that at automated lanes. Here are the steps:

The entry barrier will open when there is an available kiosk. Enter the cluster when it is your turn and proceed to any available kiosk. Remove your passport cover (if any) and insert your passport into the kiosk for scanning. Present your biometrics (iris and facial) for verification. Once immigration clearance is completed, proceed to the exit barrier for identity verification before proceeding on your journey.

ICA would like to remind travellers not to wear sunglasses, caps or other headgear, and coloured or patterned contact lenses that may obstruct their iris and facial images from being properly captured. Face masks must also be removed.

The WTCP currently clears 31 departing and arriving train trips, and close to 10,000 passengers daily.

Infographics on new self-clearance immigration kiosks at Woodlands Train Checkpoint (Photos: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/Facebook)

