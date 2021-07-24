Sen. Rand Paul Told To 'Get F**ked' During Virtual Town Hall

A Kentucky resident gave Republican Sen. Rand Paul a piece of her mind during a virtual town hall event.

“Hi, senator, I am a proud Kentucky citizen, and I just wanted to tell you to get f**ked,” Alexis Toon told the senator during the event.

Toon posted video of the encounter to her TikTok on Friday, saying that “for some unknown reason they called and asked if I’d like to join the town hall Q&A so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”

You know, these TikTok pranksters are really out of control. Rand Paul is a United States Senator! Does he really deserve this kind of disrespect? pic.twitter.com/1HvVmiFsrX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2021

Though Toon didn’t explain her reasoning for disliking Paul, it could be the senator’s continued rejection of science amid a pandemic that has continued to ravage Kentucky. Paul has said he won’t be getting a coronavirus vaccine, and during a Tuesday hearing on the pandemic, received a dressing-down from the nation’s leading expert on the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially,” Fauci said after Paul misinterpreted information in a scientific paper in his attempt to accuse the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of funding controversial coronavirus research.

“You do not know what you are talking about, OK?” Fauci, who has served as director of the NIAID for more than 35 years, added.

Paul is up against former Kentucky state legislator Charles Booker in the 2022 election.

