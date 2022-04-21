Several police reports filed over row at Bukit Batok clinic between 2 women

Dispute between two women at a clinic at Bukit Batok. (SCREENSHOTS: Instagram)

SINGAPORE — Several police reports have been filed over a dispute at a clinic between a staff member and a woman who was with a boy, according to a report by CNA on Thursday (21 April).

On Wednesday, the Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic said a police report has been filed over the incident. In its post on Facebook, the clinic asked any eyewitnesses of the incident to give their account to the police so that they can “catch the culprit”.

Two videos of the incident have been circulating online, one showing the dispute happening inside the clinic between the staff member and the woman, with the boy also seen in it. It is unclear when the dispute happened.

In one video, the woman can be seen knocking off items at the counter in the clinic. She later stepped out and returned to the clinic to toss what appears to be a piece of paper in the direction of the staff member.

The other video shows the staff member kicking a pram during her quarrel with the woman outside the clinic while the boy is heard sounding agitated.

The clinic claimed in its post that its staff members have been “unable to work well” as they have received crank calls asking for details of the incident. “We are indeed saddened by the relentless blaming on the staff and doctor,” said the clinic, adding that there is a policy of zero tolerance towards abuse and harassment of healthcare workers.

The staff member was “provoked many times”, lost her temper and kicked the pram, said the clinic, noting that she was labelled “the aggressor”.

On Tuesday, the clinic said on Facebook that it had reprimanded the staff member for her actions and placed her on leave of absence. “We apologise for the stress caused yesterday to the mother and child,” the clinic said.

