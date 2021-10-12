(SCREENCAP: stclassifieds.sg)

SINGAPORE —Antigen rapid test (ART) kit manufacturer SG Diagnostics had on Tuesday (12 October) called for a stop to unauthorised sales and distribution of their products.

This was published in an advertisement in ST Classifieds by the company.

It also clarified that the kits are authorised by the Health Sciences Authority to be supplied specifically to professional service providers, such as healthcare institutions and clinics.

They are not intended for use by consumers for self-testing as it has not been validated for this purpose, it added.

"We strongly urge all those who are trying to sell or distribute our product as a home test kit to immediately cease all such actions," it said.

For return inquiries, consumers can call its hotline at 8030 5766 or e-mail info@sgdiagnostics.com.

"We would like to state that this notification is not due to product quality issues but is a result of unauthorised sales and distribution of our products," said SG Diagnostics.

