SG Nasi Lemak group admin given 1-year mandatory treatment order

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read

SINGAPORE — An administrator of Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak, which shared pornographic images, was sentenced to a 12-month Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) on Thursday (3 June). 

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27, had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and the Institute of Mental Health stated in its report that his disorder had contributed to his offences and impaired his judgement, Teo's lawyer Ashwin Ganapathy told the court during his client's sentencing hearing. 

Teo was found suitable for an MTO for a period of 12 months, which will see him under psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time. The prosecution told the court that it would not be objecting to the sentence.

Teo, who works odd jobs, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of transmitting obscene material, and of transmitting the material knowing that it could be further circulated. One count of possessing obscene material was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Actively uploaded pornographic content

The SG Nasi Lemak Telegram group was created in November 2018. Teo an administrator of the group, discussed sexual matters and circulated voyeuristic material as well as promoted vice activities, such as sexual services. 

The group's membership eventually swelled to over 44,000, out of whom 29 had administrative rights. A significant portion of the content shared within the group was believed to involve women in Singapore.

In order to remain in the chat group, members had to keep their account active by uploading and sharing pornographic material. Teo also did so to keep his account active.

On 15 March 2019 and 3 October 2019, the police received 31 reports islandwide about the group. On 14 October 2019, at about 4am, the police conducted an operation and arrested the four administrators. 

Teo was arrested at his Pasir Ris residence, with his electronic devices seized hours later. The devices were found to have 427 compromising images.

Ganapathy had earlier told the court that Teo had been suffering from major depressive disorder since 2013 or 2014. His condition had manifested during the commission of his offences. 

The lawyer added that the principle rehabilitation will take "centre stage" for his client and that it is appropriate for Teo, as it would force him to undergo treatment that would hopefully result in him returning as a contributing member of society.

District Judge Kessler Soh ordered that Teo undergo a year of MTO, warning him that if he did not complete the sentence, or if he reoffended, he will have to return to court to be sentenced afresh. 

Teo was one of the four who were charged over the activities in SG Nasi Lemak.

Justin Lee Han Shi, 20, was sentenced to a year's probation last October. Another 18-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age at the time of the offences, was given a year's probation last December. 

Another of the group's administrators, 39-year-old Liong Tianwei, was jailed nine weeks and fined $26,000 in March.

For transmitting obscene objects knowing that they may be further circulated, Teo could have been jailed up to three months, or fined, or both. He faced the same penalty for the charge of transmitting or circulating obscene material.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

SG Nasi Lemak group: 20-year-old gets probation for possessing obscene material

Probation report called for young member of SG Nasi Lemak group

4 men charged with transmitting obscene photos of women in ‘SG Nasi Lemak’ Telegram chat group

Latest stories

  • Good News for Investors: These 3 REITs Are Poised to Increase Their DPUs

    Investors in these three REITs should rejoice as all of them have announced acquisitions that will bump up their DPU. The post Good News for Investors: These 3 REITs Are Poised to Increase Their DPUs appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • US-China tech war: Beijing-funded AI researchers surpass Google and OpenAI with new language processing model

    A government-funded artificial intelligence (AI) institute in Beijing unveiled on Monday the world’s most sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) model, surpassing those from Google and OpenAI, as China seeks to increase its technological competitiveness on the world stage. The WuDao 2.0 model is a pre-trained AI model that uses 1.75 trillion parameters to simulate conversational speech, write poems, understand pictures and even generate recipes. The project was led by the non-profit res

  • New COVID cluster at MINDSville@Napiri with 27 testing positive

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (2 June) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,100.

  • Coronavirus: Taiwan to step up vaccination drive with 2 million doses to arrive by end of June

    Taiwan will step up coronavirus vaccinations with 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines due to arrive before the end of this month. The announcement came as the island reported 549 new infections and 12 deaths on Wednesday. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, who is also head of the island’s Central Epidemic Command Centre, said the centre had prepared a large-scale vaccination programme to inoculate as many people as possible, with 2 million doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines expected to arr

  • Biden administration halts oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

    US President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday it was halting petroleum development activity in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a move by former president Donald Trump to allow drilling.

  • US, Australia scale back war games over Covid fears

    A major US-Australia joint military exercise will go ahead this year despite pandemic concerns but will be significantly scaled-back, a senior Australian military officer said Tuesday.

  • NBA stars pressed to end China sportswear endorsements over Xinjiang

    A bipartisan US congressional body is urging NBA players to end any endorsement deals they have with Li-Ning and other Chinese brands, citing allegations of forced labour in the country’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, chairmen of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), said on Tuesday that more than a dozen players had such deals and that they created “reputational risks”. “Many global brands are

  • Serena survives scare as Tsitsipas, Medvedev also make French Open last 32

    Serena Williams survived a French Open scare to extend her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday, while men's fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and world number two Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round.

  • National security law: bail rejected once more for seven Hong Kong opposition figures ahead of subversion trial

    Seven opposition politicians and activists facing subversion charges under the national security law have failed to secure bail ahead of a trial in which they face potential life sentences. The group, among 47 opposition figures charged over an unofficial primary election last summer, was escorted back to West Kowloon Court on Tuesday, a day after prosecutors successfully applied to have the case moved to the High Court, where no sentencing cap applies. The seven filed a second bid for bail befo

  • Myanmar journalists who fled to Thailand fined, face deportation: lawyer

    Three Myanmar journalists who illegally crossed into Thailand to flee a military crackdown have been fined and could face deportation, a member of their legal team said Tuesday, warning the trio's lives will be in danger if they are sent home.

  • Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam warns against politicising legal aid system, but concedes it may need reviewing

    Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday cautioned against politicising the city’s legal aid system, warning of the potential damage to its credibility amid mounting allegations that it had been abused by protesters. But Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also conceded a review of the publicly funded Legal Aid Department may be necessary, saying that the body should change with the times. Speaking at a ceremony marking the department’s 50th anniversary, Lam said polarisation in society had result

  • China rejects torture allegations by Australian academic

    China on Tuesday denied an Australian academic's claims that he had been tortured in custody during his two-year detention on espionage charges.

  • Melbourne extends lockdown as 'Kappa' variant spreads

    Melbourne was ordered Wednesday to remain in lockdown for another week, as Australian authorities try to stamp out a quick-spreading coronavirus strain they described as an "absolute beast".

  • Indonesia halts deep-sea salvage of sunken submarine

    Indonesia has called off its bid to salvage a military submarine that sank off the coast of Bali, killing all 53 crew aboard, the navy said Wednesday.

  • US stocks rise as investors eye bond yields

    Wall Street stocks climbed modestly early Wednesday as investors weighed the potential for a strong economic recovery against worries over higher inflation.Stocks on Tuesday had opened strongly, but a rally petered out as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose, reviving inflation worries.

  • COVID-19 Recovery Grant – Temporary (CRG-T): Who Can Apply And Should You Apply For This Or The COVID-19 Recover Grant (CRG)?

    Apply for the CRG-T if your income is affected only for June 2021. The post COVID-19 Recovery Grant – Temporary (CRG-T): Who Can Apply And Should You Apply For This Or The COVID-19 Recover Grant (CRG)? appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • China's tutoring groups fined millions as scrutiny grows

    Fifteen tutoring firms have been hammered with millions of dollars of fines over alleged fraud, Chinese state media said Tuesday, as the government's chastening of the tech sector seeps into the private education businesses.

  • Hong Kong police bust largest indoor cannabis farm in a decade, seizing drugs worth HK$45 million and arresting three men

    Police have raided the largest indoor marijuana farm found in Hong Kong in a decade, seizing HK$45 million (US$5.8 million) worth of cannabis and arresting three men. Two of the suspects entered the city illegally from mainland China and had been hired to grow the drug in the 5,000 sq ft farm in the New Territories, according to a source. Hong Kong police arrest four in cannabis delivery service crackdown “Initial investigation shows the two mainland men came to the city from Zhuhai by a speedbo

  • Spurs don't only need a new manager, they need a new everything

    Given the bright start Tottenham had, it will probably go down as one of the worst EPL seasons for the Spurs fans in recent history.

  • Exhaustion and fear for India's frontline doctors in Covid battle

    Low pay, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective gear have left many doctors on the frontlines of India's brutal pandemic surge near breaking point and fearful for their lives.