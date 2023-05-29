She lowers her own mark by 0.11 seconds, clocking the fastest time by an Asian woman in the event this year

Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100mm at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

SINGAPORE — Just two weeks after she completed a historic golden double at the Cambodia SEA Games, Shanti Pereira is back on the tracks - and smashing national records again.

The 26-year-old, who became the first Singaporean female sprinter to win both the 100m and 200m races in a single SEA Games, shattered her own national mark in the 100m twice on Sunday (28 May) at the 58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting in Rehlingen, Germany.

She clocked 11.34 seconds in the morning heats - lowering her original mark of 11.37sec which was set barely two months ago in Brisbane - before obliterating the mark in the afternoon final, clocking a brilliant 11.26sec to finish second behind Luxembourg's Patrizia van der Weken (11.12sec).

This is the fastest time set by an Asian woman in the 100m event this year.

Pereira has lowered the national women's 100m record a stunning five times in two months this year, starting at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in March, lowering the mark by a combined 0.22sec from 11.48sec.

Following her SEA Games double triumphs, she is beginning preparations for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in July, as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

She had begun training full-time in January, after joining the Sport Excellence (Spex) Scholarship programme, which provides financial and other support for elite athletes.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.