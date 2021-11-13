Shayna Ng clinches gold at IBF Super World Championships, beating compatriot Cherie Tan

Singapore bowlers Shayna Ng wins the IBF Super World Championships women's singles gold. (PHOTO: StrikeCloud Bowling)

SINGAPORE — Singapore national bowler Shayna Ng clinched the women's singles gold medal at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships in Dubai on Friday (12 November), after defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

Ng, 32, came through in a tight final with her long-time teammate. She won the first game by 234-215 pinfalls, but 33-year-old Tan clinched the second 226-206, resulting in a a ninth and 10th frame roll-off, which Ng won 49-27.

“It’s our first major since 2019 so we are very glad to finish first and second, it’s a great result for Singapore," Ng said after her win.

Ng had a tough semi-final match-up against Sofia Rodriguez, eventually pipping the Guatemalan 216-203, while Tan had a more comfortable passage into the final as she defeated Canada's Sarah Klassen 246-193.

Ng and her national bowling teammates are also in contention in the mixed team event, as both Singapore teams advanced to the matchplay rounds on Friday.

The first team comprising Tan, Ng, Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han came in fourth in the 46-team qualifiers, while New Hui Fen, Iliya Syamim, Jonovan Neo and Joel Tan placed eighth.

Meanwhile, Tan, Ng, New and Iliya have also guaranteed Singapore at least a bronze medal in the women’s trios event, where they will face South Korea in the semi-finals.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore