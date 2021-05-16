Sheng Siong Bukit Batok 440 outlet closed after employee infected with COVID-19

Sheng Siong outlet at Bukit Batok Avenue 8. (PHOTO AND IMAGE: Sheng Siong/Facebook, Google Street View screengrab)

SINGAPORE — Sheng Siong’s Bukit Batok 440 outlet was closed on Sunday (16 May) after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier.

The supermarket chain said in a press release that its store at Block 440 Bukit Batok Avenue 8 will be closed for deep cleaning on Sunday and Monday.

The affected employee works the night shift replenishing stocks at the grocery department and has little contact with customers. The employee last worked on the evening of Friday to the early morning of Saturday. The employee visited the doctor on Saturday due to fever and flu symptoms.

The employee had been fully vaccinated, receiving the first dose on 4 March and the second dose on 25 March.

The employee has since been hospitalised and monitored by medical personnel, while employees who had been in close contact have been isolated and put on leave of absence. All employees of the outlet will be sent for swab tests.

“Sheng Siong is extending assistance to the affected employee and the employee’s family during this time,” the press release added.

In line with National Environment Agency’s guidelines to disinfect the premises, the store was closed at 4pm on 16 May 2021 for two days for deep cleaning procedures, with business to resume at 7am on Tuesday, 18 May 2021. Its last deep cleaning was on 1 May and 15 May.

Sheng Siong said that customers who want to buy groceries could visit its nearest store in the vicinity, located at Block 451 Bukit Batok Avenue 6.

