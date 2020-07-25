    All Shook Up: Norwegian Elvis impersonator sets world record

    Kjell Henning Bjornestad, a Norwegian Elvis Presley impersonator, set a world record on Saturday by singing the legendary entertainer's songs for more than 50 hours straight

    A Norwegian Elvis Presley impersonator set a world record on Saturday by singing the legendary entertainer's songs for more than 50 hours straight in an online competition.

    Kjell Henning Bjornestad, whose stage name is Kjell Elvis, sang non-stop for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds, smashing the previous record, recognised by the Guinness Book of Records, by more than seven hours.

    The title of the previous Elvis champion, a German by the name of Thomas "Curtis" Gaethje, had remained intact for more than 16 years.

    "I'll never do this again", Bjornestad, dressed in an Elvis costume, told Norwegian television after completing his performance early Saturday in an Oslo bar.

    His manager said Kjell Elvis, who sang through two days and two nights, had been told to go easy on the coffee, and to rely instead on smoothies, fruit and energy snacks to keep his voice in shape while staying the course.

    He did, however, sound increasingly hoarse during the final hours.

    Bjornestad, who is 52, had set two Elvis singing records before. The last time, in 2003, it took 26 hours of nonstop performing to come out on top.

    This time, he called on fans to make donations during the event which are to be used in part to finance a hospital in Myanmar.

    Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 and was known as "The King", was among the 20th century's cultural icons.

    He had dozens of number one hits and sold more than 146 million albums, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and won more gold albums than anybody else.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • Gold hits record high on haven demand as markets rally sputters
      Business
      AFP News

      Gold hits record high on haven demand as markets rally sputters

      Gold hit a record high Monday as investors rushed into the safe-haven on concerns about China-US tensions, a spike in virus infections around the world and a lack of progress on a new stimulus bill in Washington. With vast monetary easing measures put in place by the Federal Reserve pushing the dollar lower against most other currencies, gold is flying, hitting an all-time high of $1,944.71, well above its previous record of $1,921.18 seen in 2011. Eyes are on the Fed's next policy meeting this week, with some predicting further measures to boost the economy -- possibly negative interest rates -- that could put more pressure on the dollar and send bullion above $2,000.

    • Huawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff: ET
      News
      Reuters

      Huawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff: ET

      Huawei is now targeting $350-$500 million in revenue for 2020, compared with roughly $700-800 million it was aiming earlier, the newspaper reported. Huawei is cutting 60-70% of its Indian staff, excluding those in research and development and the global service centre, the newspaper said, citing people aware of the matter. The report comes amid a rise in anti-China sentiment in India following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last month.

    • Childhood trauma driving equality push by S. Korean MP
      News
      AFP News

      Childhood trauma driving equality push by S. Korean MP

      When Jang Hye-yeong was 13 the strain of caring for her disabled sister tore her family apart. The experience turned Jang into a disability campaigner -- and singer-songwriter and YouTuber to boot -- who was elected to parliament in April as one of South Korea's youngest MPs, aged just 33. Jang stands out in a legislature where 83 percent of MPs are over 50 and only 19 percent are women -- a figure that would place the South at 116th in the latest Inter-Parliamentary Union global ranking.

    • Chinese authorities take over closed US consulate in Chengdu
      News
      AFP News

      Chinese authorities take over closed US consulate in Chengdu

      Chinese authorities took over the United States consulate in Chengdu on Monday, the foreign ministry said, days after Beijing ordered it to close in retaliation for the shuttering of its mission in Houston. Beijing later confirmed the consulate had closed at 10am (0200 GMT). "Afterwards, Chinese authorities entered through the front entrance and took it over," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    • Douglas threatens Hawaii as Hanna downgraded to tropical storm
      News
      AFP News

      Douglas threatens Hawaii as Hanna downgraded to tropical storm

      Hawaii braced for Hurricane Douglas on Sunday as the storm approached the Pacific archipelago, after the year's first Atlantic hurricane lashed Texas. The Category One hurricane had moved north of Maui as of 3:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday) and was about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of the capital Honolulu, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is rare for hurricanes to make landfall in Hawaii.

    • Turkish philanthropist Kavala seen as threat by Erdogan
      News
      AFP News

      Turkish philanthropist Kavala seen as threat by Erdogan

      Osman Kavala, imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years without ever being convicted of a crime, is a philanthropist and businessman who supporters say has tirelessly used his wealth to help society. Kavala has been behind bars for 1,000 days Monday, prompting his supporters to campaign on social media and elsewhere with the hashtag #FreeOsmanKavala. After his acquittal by a court in February over the 2013 anti-government protests, police held Kavala on a separate charge, linking him to the failed coup.

    • Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash
      News
      Reuters

      Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash

      Huawei Technologies' founder Ren Zhengfei's global ambitions are marked in bricks and mortar at a new company campus in southern China, where the buildings are replicas from European cities. Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, the operator of short video app TikTok, has plastered his Beijing headquarters with posters including a cover of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's book "How Google Works", and has long said he will build a global firm that can compete with U.S. tech giants.

    • Japanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge
      News
      Reuters

      Japanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge

      Japan's economy minister says the government will urge businesses to aim for 70% telecommuting and enhance other social distancing measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases among workers, some infected during after-work socialising. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura late on Sunday called on business leaders to enhance anti-virus measures such as encouraging the level of telecommuting achieved during Japan's state of emergency this year.

    • China records highest surge in virus cases since April
      News
      AFP News

      China records highest surge in virus cases since April

      China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest daily figure since April -- propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave. The bulk of 57 new domestic cases were found in the far northwestern Xinjiang region, according to the National Health Commission, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi occurred in mid-July. Fourteen domestic cases were also recorded in the northeastern province of Liaoning where a fresh cluster broke out in the city of Dalian last week.

    • Gazans get first taste of coffee-to-your-door
      News
      AFP News

      Gazans get first taste of coffee-to-your-door

      With a practiced hand, a courier balances a tray of steaming cups and with the other grips his bicycle handlebars as he weaves between cars in the crowded Gaza Strip. Shaaban Hamuda's modest coffee on wheels business is giving the coastal Palestinian territory its first taste of a delivery service inspired by the likes of Uber Eats or Deliveroo. There are no vividly-coloured bulky backpacks as is customary in Europe and North America, just a tray and a few cups of hot Arabic coffee, covered with foil to avoid splashing and cooling.

    • No dancing, just listening: Berlin club Berghain reopens doors
      Lifestyle
      AFP News

      No dancing, just listening: Berlin club Berghain reopens doors

      The coronavirus is keeping Berlin's legendary clubs closed but techno mecca Berghain has found a way to throw its doors back open, luring visitors with an unusual sound exhibition. Just 50 people are let in at a time to allow for physical distancing, but without the venue's notoriously picky doormen standing guard, no one has to worry about being denied entry. Once inside Berghain's imposing Kessel Hall, it's not the sound of techno that fills the space.

    • Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
      News
      AFP News

      Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj

      Saudi Arabia on Wednesday begins hosting the annual hajj pilgrimage, dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred millions of international pilgrims for the first time in modern history. Up to 10,000 people residing in the kingdom will participate in the Muslim ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million that attended last year, after what many saw as an opaque selection process that left a wave of applicants rejected. The foreign press are barred from this year's hajj, usually a huge global media event, as the government tightens access to the holy city of Mecca and puts in place strict health restrictions to prevent a virus outbreak during the five-day pilgrimage -- a key pillar of Islam.

    • Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'
      News
      Reuters

      Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

      A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the country's opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc. Valery Tsepkalo, who was this month barred from running in an Aug. 9 election against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, fled to Russia with his two young sons, fearing they could be taken away, his campaign said on Friday. The General Prosecutor's Office has denied trying to take his children away.

    • Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands
      News
      Reuters

      Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands

      Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst. Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sirens blared on Maui on Sunday morning as palm trees swayed in the wind and white-cap waves crashed against the island's shores, video aired on local television showed.

    • China takes over U.S. consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen
      News
      Reuters

      China takes over U.S. consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen

      China said it had taken over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday after ordering the facility be shut in retaliation for being ousted from the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas. Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the consulate on Monday morning, and four officials in personal protective gear were seen walking towards the consulate at about 10:24 a.m. local time (0224 GMT). China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the consulate was closed as of 10 a.m. It said later that authorities entered the building and took over the premises.

    • China reports 61 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, highest daily domestic infections since March 6
      Politics
      Reuters

      China reports 61 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, highest daily domestic infections since March 6

      China reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday, with new infections not involving people returning from overseas hitting the highest number since early March. Of the 61 new cases, some 57 were domestic transmissions, the health commission said, the most since March 6 when 75 new infections were reported. Of the new domestic infections, the number in the far western region of Xinjiang nearly doubled from a day earlier to 41.

    • Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases
      News
      Reuters

      Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

      Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. "Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

    • US doubles spending on potential virus vaccine to nearly $1 billion
      Business
      AFP News

      US doubles spending on potential virus vaccine to nearly $1 billion

      The United States has doubled its investment -- to nearly $1 billion -- to expedite development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine by American firm Moderna, which on Monday begins the decisive final phase of clinical trials. The government now plans to spend up to $472 million on top of the previously announced $483 million, the Moderna biotechnology company announced Sunday. Moderna said the added investment was justified by its decision, in conjunction with the government, to "significantly" expand a Phase Three clinical trial of a candidate vaccine to include 30,000 participants.

    • International team of scientists to preserve Lake Titicaca giant frog
      Science
      AFP News

      International team of scientists to preserve Lake Titicaca giant frog

      An international team of scientific institutions will join forces to preserve the future of the Lake Titicaca giant frog, an endangered species, Bolivia's natural history museum said. "In a coordinated effort, a cross-border team has been formed for the conservation and study of the emblematic Titicaca water frog (Telmatobius culeus) with the vision for the species' long-term future," the La Paz-based Museum of Natural History said in a statement sent to AFP. The team is made up of organizations from several countries, including Bolivia's Natural History Museum "Alcide d'Orbigny," Peru's Cayetano Heredia University and environmental NGO NaturalWay, the Denver Zoo in Colorado and the Zoology Museum at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador.

    • Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal: Weidmann
      Business
      Reuters

      Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal: Weidmann

      Germany must toughen its rules for auditing and accounting to prevent another billion-euro scam like the Wirecard scandal, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Payment services company Wirecard filed for insolvency last month after admitting that 1.9 billion euros supposedly held in trustee accounts by overseas partners probably did not exist. "Wirecard is a scandal, and we have to do more to prevent it in the future," Weidmann told Funke media group.

    • 100 days ahead of vote, faltering Trump banks on 'silent majority'
      Politics
      AFP News

      100 days ahead of vote, faltering Trump banks on 'silent majority'

      President Donald Trump mounted a strident defense Sunday of his wavering reelection bid with 100 days to go in a campaign that has seen him underwater in the polls -- and banking on the "silent majority" he vowed will bring him victory. The 74-year-old Republican has struggled on numerous fronts, facing mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic pain, and failing to land punches on his opponent, Joe Biden. "The Trump Campaign has more ENTHUSIASM, according to many, than any campaign in the history of our great Country -- Even more than 2016," Trump thundered on Twitter.

    • Fresh killings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops
      News
      AFP News

      Fresh killings in Darfur as Sudan prepares to send troops

      UN officials on Sunday reported a fresh massacre of more than 60 people in Sudan's West Darfur, as the country's prime minister promised fresh troops for the conflict-stricken region. Attackers targeted members of the local Masalit community, looting and burning houses and part of the local market, a statement said. Around 500 armed men attacked Masteri Town, north of Beida, in Darfur on Saturday afternoon, said the statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

    • Influential German politician Hans-Jochen Vogel dies aged 94
      News
      AFP News

      Influential German politician Hans-Jochen Vogel dies aged 94

      Hans-Jochen Vogel, the former leader of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats who once tried to take on Helmut Kohl for the chancellorship, died at the age of 94 on Sunday. Chancellor Angela Merkel led the tributes, praising Vogel on Twitter as "one of the defining political figures" of postwar Germany whose achievements were "an inspiration and an example" to many. The SPD party issued a statement calling Vogel "a great Social Democrat" who worked tirelessly for "a just world and a unified Europe".

    • Public losing faith in govts, says survey, as virus cases surge
      News
      AFP Relax

      Public losing faith in govts, says survey, as virus cases surge

      A survey released Saturday showed governments are fast losing support for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as health officials recorded a surge of more than 280,000 new cases globally two days in a row. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, widely criticised for his handling of the crisis there, appeared to credit an unproven treatment for his recovery from the virus. There were more than 280,000 new cases recorded globally on both Thursday and Friday, the highest daily rises since the virus emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP count based on official sources -- an alarming uptick in the spread of the virus.

    • US husband of French teacher charged with her murder
      News
      AFP News

      US husband of French teacher charged with her murder

      French prosecutors on Sunday said they had charged a US national with the murder of his French wife, who was found stabbed to death near their holiday home in the southwest. Officers arrested Billy Kruger on Friday as he was about to fly out of France from the airport in nearby Toulouse. Hours earlier, police had found his 52-year-old wife's remains in a rainwater drain near the couple's holiday home in the village of Peyriac-de-Mer.