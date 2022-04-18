Shrines catch fire on Singapore's offshore Kusu Island

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
The damage caused by the fire on Kusu Island. (Photo: SCDF Facebook)
The damage caused by the fire on Kusu Island. (Photo: SCDF Facebook)

SINGAPORE — A fire broke out on one of Singapore's offshore island on Sunday (17 April), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement.

The SCDF said it had responded to the fire on Kusu Island at 6.30pm amid heavy rain, with its marine and land-based firefighting forces activated.

According to the SCDF, the fire was "raging at a cluster of shrines located on top of a hill".

The hilltop is the location of the Kusu keramat — shrines to a pious 19th century family: Syed Abdul Rahman, his mother Nenek Ghalib and his sister Puteri Fatimah.

The shrines at the keramat, also known as the Datok Gong keramat, are said to be especially popular with childless couples seeking a baby, as well as those seeking 4D numbers.

Images posted by the SCDF showed a firefighting vessel docked at Kusu Island pier, and the damage to one of the shrines.

The SCDF said it managed to put out the fire within two hours of its arrival, having sent a Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV) and a Rapid Response Fire Vessel (RFV) from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station.

An additional firefighting crew from Marina Bay Fire Station was also deployed.

The SCDF added that there were no reported injuries, and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

