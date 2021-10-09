SIA expands VTL network to 14 cities including London, NY, Paris and others

(PHOTO: Singapore Airlines)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group on Saturday (9 October) expanded its quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network to 14 cities, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This comes as Singapore widened its VTL arrangements to include Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US, on top of such ongoing arrangements with Brunei and Germany.

SIA will operate VTL services from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, and Rome starting 19 October, and from Seoul on 16 November.

Currently, SIA operates VTL services from Bandar Seri Begawan, Frankfurt, and Munich. Scoot, SIA’s sister airline, will operate VTL flights from Berlin from 20 October.

Multi-city itineraries within VTL countries are allowed if customers meet the 14-day travel history requirement, which includes transit countries.

Customers travelling on the VTL flights can also transfer via Singapore Changi Airport to 59 destinations within SIA’s network.

