Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; 5 locally transmitted

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
People wait outside a clinic to receive the the China made COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine on June 24, 2021 in Singapore. Singapore allowed the usage of the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route (SAR) framework even though the vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). Under the SAR, COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Emergency Use List (EUL) can be imported and supplied by private healthcare institutions. This will allow individuals an alternative to choose other than the city state approved vaccine, such as Pfzer-BioNTech and Moderna. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
People wait outside a clinic to receive the China made COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine on 24 June 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (29 June) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,563.

Of them, five are locally transmitted and linked to past cases. Tuesday marks the 65th consecutive day with local cases reported. Four are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine while one is linked to previous cases and was detected through surveillance.

The five remaining cases are imported. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during Stay-Home Notice or isolation.

