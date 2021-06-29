Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; 5 locally transmitted

People wait outside a clinic to receive the China made COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine on 24 June 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (29 June) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,563.

Of them, five are locally transmitted and linked to past cases. Tuesday marks the 65th consecutive day with local cases reported. Four are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine while one is linked to previous cases and was detected through surveillance.

The five remaining cases are imported. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during Stay-Home Notice or isolation.

