Singapore reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 from the community

A sign seen along East Coast Park on 10 June. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (13 June) reported the detection of 13 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,276.

Of the new cases, 10 are community transmissions with eight linked to past cases, said MOH in a news release. Five of the community cases have already been placed on quarantine, while three were detected through surveillance.

There are two unlinked community cases and no new cases from the migrant worker dormitories.

MOH also reported three imported cases, out of whom two are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. All the imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice since their arrival in Singapore.

In its nightly update on Saturday, MOH elaborated on the five unlinked community cases detected earlier that day. They were:

The five unlinked cases currently are:

an 18-year-old female Singaporean who is a student at SIM Global Education, and was last in school on 24 May

a 27-year-old Myanmar woman who is a foreign domestic worker.

a 57-year-old Malaysian man who works as a land rigger at Jurong Port Pte Ltd (fully vaccinated)

a 45-year-old female China national who is employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaner at ION Orchard

a 68-year-old Singaporean man who works as a landscape gardener at Amozonia Landscape Pte Ltd (fully vaccinated)

In an earlier announcement, MOH said that the ION shopping mall would be closed until 15 June for deep cleaning after three COVID-19 cases were detected among those working at the mall.

