Singapore detects 2 imported COVID cases of Omicron variant who arrived from South Africa

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
Doctor with blood sample of Covid-19 Omicron B.1.1.529 Variant and general data of covid-19 Coronavirus Mutations.
Doctor with blood sample of Covid-19 Omicron B.1.1.529 Variant. (FILE PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Two imported COVID-19 cases tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Singapore on Thursday (2 December), the Ministry of Health said.

The cases, who arrived from Johannesburg in South Africa, are a 44-year-old male Singapore permanent resident and a 41-year-old Singaporean woman. Both fully vaccinated cases have been conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and are recovering.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

