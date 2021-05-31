Singapore to allow alternative COVID-19 vaccines for use by private sector

(PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE – To enhance Singapore's overall vaccine coverage and offer more flexibility, the government will allow private healthcare providers here to import and administer alternative COVID-19 vaccines via Special Access Routes (SARs).

In a press release on Monday (31 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that there has been interest in accessing alternate vaccines used in other countries, largely due to medical reasons that prevent individuals here from taking the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently authorised for use in Singapore.

Under the SAR, private healthcare providers in Singapore can import unregistered medicines to address unmet medical needs. The MOH noted that the alternative COVID-19 vaccines to be brought in under the SAR have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are in the WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The use of the SAR for unregistered pandemic vaccines will be limited to the duration of the pandemic.

Doctors looking to use vaccines that are not registered or authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) should discuss the risks and benefits with their patients and reach a joint, informed decision, said MOH. Patients taking up such vaccines will also need to sign a consent form to acknowledge their acceptance of such risks.

Additionally, vaccines imported under the SAR will not be subsidised and those taking them will not be eligible for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for COVID-19 Vaccination.

As more data becomes available, the MOH will be able to determine if persons vaccinated under the SAR may be eligible for the same exemptions on testing, or public health restrictions, which may be accorded to individuals vaccinated under the national programme.

