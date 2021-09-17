Singapore to allow transit for those with travel history to Indonesia from Wednesday

A traveller in the baggage hall at Singapore's Changi Airport. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore will begin to allow travellers with travel history to Indonesia to transit through from 11.59pm next Wednesday (22 September).

Previously, all travellers with a 21-day travel history to Indonesia would not be allowed to transit through Singapore, and those entering Singapore would also be required to undergo an on-arrival antigen rapid test (ART) on top of the on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

As the situation in Indonesia has shown improvement, the Ministry of Health said in a media release on Friday that passengers with travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days prior to departure for Singapore will be allowed to transit through Singapore from next Wednesday.

In addition, travellers from Indonesia entering Singapore will be required to undergo only an on-arrival PCR test.

These travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures – they will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities and perform self-administered ARTs on three of those days.

Easing of entry into Singapore rules for overseas travellers. (INFOGRAPHIC: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore)

Meanwhile, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce has made updates in its country risk classification:

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, Poland and Saudi Arabia will be added to Category II, joining countries such as Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and South Korea. Travellers from Category II countries need to do an on-arrival PCR test; serve a seven-day SHN at a place of accommodation or self-sourced hotel; and do an SHN exit PCR test on day seven.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Latvia, Portugal and Spain will be added to Category III. Vaccinated travellers from these countries may apply to serve their 14-day SHN at a suitable accommodation of their choice (residential address, hotels or serviced apartments). Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

