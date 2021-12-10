SINGAPORE — Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (10 December) approved the use of the paediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, with vaccinations for the age group planned to begin before end-2021.

Meanwhile, from next Tuesday, those aged 18 to 29 here can get their booster shots, provided at least five months have passed since their primary doses.

The Pfizer vaccine will be the first COVID-19 vaccine the HSA has granted approval for use in Singapore for those aged 5 to 11, said the MOH, adding that the expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines has recommended its use for the age group.

The committee "has assessed that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine outweigh the risks when used in a paediatric dosage for children aged 5 to 11 years, especially given ongoing community transmission and the emergence of the Omicron variant", the ministry said.

Children with moderate to severe chronic medical conditions should be prioritised for access to the vaccine, in line with the committee's recommendations.

Similar to the practice in the US, the recommended dosage of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group in Singapore is one-third of that used in those aged 12 and above.

Younger children would be given two paediatric doses, 10 micrograms each, that is spaced at least 21 days apart.

Authorities had last month announced that Singapore has signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine, including doses for children.

More to come.