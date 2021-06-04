Singapore to ban visitors with recent travel history to Guangdong

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
People walk along the transit hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore on January 7, 2021. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
SINGAPORE — With the rise in COVID-19 cases detected in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in recent days, the multi-ministry taskforce tackling the pandemic will be tightening border restrictions for travellers with travel history to Guangdong province.

All short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Guangdong within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore from 11.59pm from Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Friday.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to Guangdong within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will have to take a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on arrival followed by a seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at their residence and another PCR test before the end of the SHN.

Currently, travellers from China only need a PCR test on arrival. If the test result is negative, they can go about their activities in Singapore without having to serve a SHN.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community. Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website," said MOH. 

The ministry advised travellers to visit the website for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

