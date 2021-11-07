KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore. (PHOTO: Sceencap/Google Streetview)

SINGAPORE – There have been four cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome-COVID (MIS-C) involving children to date, with a four-year-old boy warded in the Children's Intensive Care Unit (CICU) as of Saturday (6 November).

In a media statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the boy's breathing is being supported by mechanical ventilation. He was admitted to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s (KKH) CICU on 1 November. "He had previously tested positive for COVID-19 infection on 24 September. The KKH paediatric teams are actively managing his care," the ministry said.

The MOH added that the four cases of paediatric MIS-C are among the over 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases in Singapore since the start of the pandemic – the cases are considered rare.

MIS-C is similar in presentation to Kawasaki Disease. The latter has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections, and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore. Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fever above 38.5 deg C for three days or more, with difficulty breathing; headache; neck swelling; rash; swollen hands and feet; conjunctivitis; diarrhoea; and abdominal pain.

Additionally, there is a two-month-old female infant who was admitted to KKH General Ward on 3 November. She was previously admitted to KKH for COVID-19 infection on 12 October, and discharged on 19 October. The infant's condition is stable, with no oxygen requirements, the ministry said.

The other cases are:

A three-year-old boy admitted to the National University Hospital (NUH) CICU on 16 October. He had repeatedly tested PCR-negative, but his serology test results indicated that he likely had a COVID-19 infection two to six weeks prior to the development of MIS-C. He has since recovered and was discharged on 23 October.

An eight-year-old boy admitted to KKH CICU on 27 October. He had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on 30 September. He has since recovered and was discharged on 1 November.

In May 2020, the MOH said, an international review from 26 countries reported a MIS-C incidence of 0.14 per cent – 14 in 10,000 – among all children with COVID-19 infection.

