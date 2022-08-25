Singapore Buddhist Federation: 'Must agree to disagree' on 'divisive' Section 377A

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the government will repeal S377A during the National Day Rally 2022 on 21 August, 2022. (Reuters file photos)

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans "must agree to disagree" on the "divisive" repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, said the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF).

Calling on Thursday (25 August) for Singaporeans to "move forward to prevent further polarisation and division" among them, SBF noted that the debate on the colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men dates back to 2007.

"Robust exchanges and the ensuing animosity between the two camps on this divisive issue...will only lead to a polarised and divided society. Nobody benefits from this zero-sum game," SBF said in a post on Facebook.

An inclusive and cohesive society is needed to deal with the unprecedented crisis caused by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions, it added.

"We urge Singaporeans and local residents to work closely with the government to resolve the matters through proper channels for the benefit of all."

Echoing other religious bodies, SBF also expressed relief that the sanctity of the institutions of family and marriage as being between a man and a woman will be strengthened along with the proposed repeal.

SBF supports the move as a wholesome family and filial piety are basic tenets of Buddha's teachings.

Reaching a middle ground will help facilitate mutual understanding of different and common perspectives, as well as to soothe tension.

Three other Buddhist-affiliated groups also issued statements on Wednesday on the issue.

The proposed repeal of 377A is "a milestone in building a more equal and harmonious Singapore", Buddhist Fellowship said. "The Buddha's teaching of empathy and compassion for all living beings encourages us to develop understanding and care for all communities regardless of their gender, race, religion, language, or sexual orientation."

The non-sectarian Buddhist organisation said it followed this teaching when it issued a statement in 2018 calling for a repeal of "any discriminatory law". It also hopes for peace and understanding among families and a more inclusive Singapore.

Story continues

A joint statement by Handful of Leaves and Rainbodhi SG addressing members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore as well as allies and friends, said it "rejoiced" over the repeal.

"As your friend on this path of peace, we'd like to extend our loving-kindness to you and your loved ones," the statement added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the government will repeal S377A during the National Day Rally 2022 on Sunday. In tandem with the repeal, Singapore plans to amend its Constitution to prevent the definition of marriage from being challenged in the courts, he added.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.