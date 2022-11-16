Singapore chosen to host inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June 2023

Singapore will host the Olympic Esports Week next year, where those attending can witness the first in-person live finals of the Olympic Esports Series, with sports such as taekwondo. (PHOTO: Refract Technologies)

SINGAPORE — Singapore has been chosen to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week (OEW) from 22 to 25 June next year, as fans are set to experience and witness the best of virtual sports in the four-day festival.

The decision was announced by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday (16 November), and it will be organising the event together with the Singapore National Olympic Council and Sport Singapore.

The OEW will feature both hybrid physical and sports simulations. Those attending the event can look forward to experiencing a variety of virtual sports, including exhibitions of the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches.

The highlight will be the first in-person live finals of the Olympic Esports Series, a unique virtual and simulated sports competition which may include taekwondo and archery.

Introducing new avenues to engage in sports

SportSG said in a media release on Wednesday that the announcement underscores Singapore’s strategy to encourage the development of sports in both physical and virtual forms to broaden participation. The event will be showcasing ground-breaking innovations and introducing new avenues for Singaporeans to engage in sports.

It added that hosting the inaugural OEW will provide a platform to foster innovation, collaborate with international federations and unlock opportunities for local and regional businesses to develop capabilities in the realm of virtual sports.

“We are honoured and delighted to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in 2023," said Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law.

"Olympic Esports Week will catalyse the development of sport technology and innovation in virtual sports and showcase new avenues for Singaporeans to lead an active lifestyle. It will also have a significant impact on our esports sector, and more importantly create new common ground by bringing together different communities, especially sport and esports enthusiasts and the youths.

"We look forward to welcoming delegates and participants to our shores in 2023, and delivering a memorable Olympic Esports Week."

