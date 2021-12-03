Singapore confirms 766 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths

People verify their vaccination statuses as they enter a mall in Singapore on 18 November 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (3 December) confirmed 766 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 267,916 – as well as nine deaths due to the disease.

Friday marks the 75th day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 326 people having succumbed to it last month.

The 736th to 744th fatalities here were aged between 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Of the new cases, 738 are in the community, 11 are residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 17 are imported.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore