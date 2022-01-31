Shoppers look for auspicious Chinese decorations in the Kreta Ayer district of Singapore on 29 January, 2022. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate on Monday (31 January) dipped to 1.94, the first time below two since 8 January's 1.98.

The rate – or ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before – is also the lowest since 7 January's 1.8. It was 2.02 on Sunday.

A figure of over one means that the number of new weekly cases is on the rise. The rate reached a peak of 3.01 on 30 August last year, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry also confirmed 4,481 new COVID cases, down from 4,498 a day before.

Of them, 4,241, or some 95 per cent, are local – 2,940 were detected by antigen rapid tests (ART) and 1,301 by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. A total of 550 local cases are aged 11 and below.

The remaining 240 are imported – 15 were detected by ART and 225 by PCR tests.

The country's total case count now stands at 352,811.

One COVID-19 related death was reported on Monday, bringing the total number of people who have succumbed to the disease here to 855.

A total of 5,529 cases were discharged, while 759 remain warded. Of those still hospitalised, 64 require oxygen supplementation, while 10 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The MOH did not provide Monday's overall ICU utilisation rate. Over the last 28 days, of the 60,809 infected individuals, 99.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

As of Sunday, the total number of individuals who have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is 92 per cent of the eligible population.

Among the total population, 89 per cent have done so, while 91 per cent have received at least one dose, and 58 per cent have received their booster shots.

