Singapore detects 133 new COVID-19 infections; 34 unlinked

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (29 August) reported the detection of 133 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 67,304.

Of the new cases, 124 are local infections, 21 of which are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster. This takes the total number of cases in the cluster to 187.

Among the remaining local transmissions, 37 are linked to past cases and had already been quarantined while 32 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

There are 34 unliked cases.

Also reported were nine imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated since their arrival in Singapore. Three cases were detected upon arrival here while six developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

