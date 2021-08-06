Singapore to resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders

A member of staff wearing protective clothing and a face mask walks in front of passengers walking in a single line towards their boarding gate at Changi International Airport on 14 July 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Manpower will resume entry approvals for fully vaccinated work-pass holders and their dependants with travel history to higher risk countries or regions from 10 August.

Besides needing to be fully vaccinated before arrival in Singapore, the eligible work-pass holders and their dependants will also be subjected to the prevailing health protocols here.

At a virtual press conference on Friday (6 August), Finance Minister and co-chair of the COVID multi-ministry taskforce Lawrence Wong also announced vaccination-differentiated border measures for travellers from selected countries.

"We are taking a controlled step-by-step approach in reopening. Each time we make a move, we will monitor the situation closely and ensure that the number of severe illnesses is under control, (and) that our healthcare capacity is not overly stretched, before we take the next move," Wong said.

Selected fully vaccinated travellers can serve SHN at home

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release that from 11.59pm on 20 August, all fully vaccinated travellers from Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Norway, the Republic of Korea, and Switzerland are able to apply to opt out of staying in dedicated Stay-Home Notice (SHN) facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their respective places of residence or other suitable accommodation if they fulfil certain criteria.

An individual is considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).

"All other travellers from the aforementioned countries or regions must continue to serve the SHN in a dedicated SHN facility," the MOH said.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Worker electrocuted to death while stealing live cables: Coroner

Story continues

Man jailed for biting off part of fellow inmate's ear in prison

Briton charged with not wearing mask says he is 'sovereign', remanded at IMH again

Shanmugam feels ‘sad’ about question on Chinese right to control policies