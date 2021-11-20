Singapore expands dine-in, social gathering sizes to 5 from 22 Nov

Customers dine indoors at a restaurant in Singapore's city centre on Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — From Monday (22 November), social gathering and dine in group sizes of up to five individuals, regardless of household, will be allowed, ending almost two months of restrictions that only allowed gatherings of up to two fully vaccinated individuals.

However, for hawker centres and coffee shops, only those which have implemented full checks for vaccination status will be allowed to host groups of up to five who are not from the same household. The initial batch of hawker centres and coffee shops that are ready will start such checks from Tuesday. Otherwise, dining-in at such venues without full checks will remain at groups of up to two fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated individuals are not allowed to dine in and can only take away food from F&B establishments, said the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 (MTF) on Saturday (20 November).

Last Wednesday, up to five vaccinated diners from the same household were allowed to eat at the same table at F&B outlets.

From Monday, households will also be allowed to host up to five distinct visitors per household per day. However, these visitors, as far as possible, should be vaccinated.

"Visitors to households that have an unvaccinated person or vulnerable elderly are strongly encouraged to test themselves prior to the visit to ensure that they do not unwittingly transmit COVID-19 to those who are vulnerable," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, unvaccinated children aged 12 and below may be included in dining groups of up to five provided they are from the same household. As previously announced, medically ineligible persons may also be included within such groups from 1 December.

Separately, the National Environment Agency has been actively consulting the hawkers’ associations, and working with the Town Councils and NEA-appointed operators, to also implement access control with vaccination checks at entry points at the remaining hawker centres by the end of November 2021.

NEA and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will share more details on the first group of hawker centres and coffeeshops in due course.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore