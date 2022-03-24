Singapore to allow all fully-vaccinated travellers to enter quarantine-free from 1 April

Singapore's Changi International Airport. Travellers to Singapore who have been fully-vaccinated will soon be allowed to enter the city-state quarantine-free. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — From 1 April, Singapore will reopen its borders to all fully-vaccinated travellers from the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) general travel category countries/regions, and will transition to a new Vaccinated Travel Framework.

The multi-ministry taskforce for COVID-19 (MTF) announced in a media conference on Thursday (24 March) that, under the new framework, all fully-vaccinated travellers from any country or region will be allowed to enter Singapore quarantine-free, as long as they have not visited any countries or regions on the MOH’s Restricted Category in the past seven days.

There are currently no countries or regions on the Restricted Category.

Measures under Vaccinated Travel Framework

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will also be easing cross-border measures to make air travel more convenient for travellers under the Vaccinated Travel Framework. These include:

Entry approval: Fully-vaccinated travellers do not require any entry approvals to enter Singapore. This means that travellers will no longer be required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) or Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore.

Testing: Fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take any COVID-19 tests in Singapore. However, they must take a pre-departure test (PDT) within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result. This PDT can be a Polymerase Chain Reaction test, a professionally-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART), or a self-administered ART that is remotely supervised by an ART provider in Singapore that provide such services.

Designated flights and quotas: Airlines no longer need to operate designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore, and fully vaccinated travellers may now enter Singapore on any flight. Correspondingly, there will no longer be quotas applied on daily arrivals.

Vaccination status: All vaccination certificates, regardless of place of issuance and whether digitally verifiable or not, will be accepted as proof of vaccination. Children aged 12 years and below6 are exempted from the vaccination requirement, in line with Singapore’s domestic measures.

Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC): The existing SGAC will be streamlined and can be completed easily. Travellers are strongly encouraged to submit the SGAC before departure for Singapore to facilitate a smooth check-in and arrival process in Singapore, and minimising the manual document checks required.

Additional requirements for short-term visitors: Foreign short-term visitors holding passports or travel documents issued by visa-required countries/regions must apply for an entry visa. They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to their travel to Singapore. These visitors must also use the TraceTogether app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing.

