Singapore FY2022 Budget to be delivered on 18 February

Finance Minister and MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE — Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s FY2022 Budget Statement on Friday, 18 February 2022 in Parliament.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget Statement, and a live webcast of its delivery will be available on the Singapore Budget website. It will also be published on the website after delivery.

For real-time updates of key Budget announcements, the public can follow MOF’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

Singaporeans are also urged to share their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2022 until 17 January via the following channels:

INFOGRAPHIC: Ministry of Finance

This will be the first time that Wong, who was appointed to head the Finance Ministry in May, delivers the Budget Statement. He was previously Second Minister for Finance, having been appointed in August 2016.

Wong, 49, also co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce on COVID-19. He is widely considered one of the leading contenders to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Finance portfolio is generally considered a prerequisite to become PM. Lee and his predecessor Goh Chok Tong both took on the Finance role before succeeding to the premiership.

