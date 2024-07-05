Joel Balbin, Bryan Lim
Live
Singapore gives the cane to another offender: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
A Japanese man sentenced to jail and caning in Singapore, a Malaysian man this time was sent to jail and will be given the cane in the city-state. More on the case here.
Worried that your favourite hawker stalls or markets might be closed? Check out a list of the places to avoid here.
And here's what you need to know about travelling to Johor Bahru if you're planning to make a short trip across the Causeway over the weekend by bus.
Live1 update