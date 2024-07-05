Live

Singapore gives the cane to another offender: Singapore live news

Singapore gives the cane to another offender: Singapore live news

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

A Japanese man sentenced to jail and caning in Singapore, a Malaysian man this time was sent to jail and will be given the cane in the city-state. More on the case here.

Worried that your favourite hawker stalls or markets might be closed? Check out a list of the places to avoid here.

And here's what you need to know about travelling to Johor Bahru if you're planning to make a short trip across the Causeway over the weekend by bus.

  • Joel Balbin, Bryan Lim

    Singapore jails man who provided illegal carpool service for molesting teen:

    After a rapist was sentenced to jail and caning recently, another offender was sentenced to 14 months in jail and three strokes of the cane in Singapore for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

    Fong Tong Zjin, who provided an illegal carpooling service, was also fined $1,800 for using a car without a valid public service vehicle license.

    More on the case here.

