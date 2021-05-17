Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to be deferred: MOT

The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble was originally slated to be resume on 26 May. (PHOTOS: Yahoo News Singapore / Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) that was due to resume on 26 May will be deferred, said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Monday (17 May).

"Both sides remain strongly committed to launching the ATB safely. However, in light of the recent increase in unlinked community cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start the Singapore-Hong Kong ATB," said the ministry in a media statement.

The decision was made following a meeting on Monday morning between Singapore's Transport Minister S Iswaran and Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

MOT said both sides will closely monitor the public health situation in both cities and review the new launch date for the ATB flights towards the end of Singapore's Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period, which ends on 13 June.

"Travellers may still continue their journey on non-designated ATB flights. However, such travellers will be subject to the prevailing border control and health requirements of both places. Singapore residents returning from Hong Kong will be subject to a 7-day Stay-Home Notice upon entry into Singapore," said MOT.

The ministry added that airlines will be contacting affected passengers to assist them.

For more on Singapore's Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions, click here.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related story:

'Highly unlikely' Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble will resume on schedule: Ong Ye Kung