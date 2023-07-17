ART kits to be distributed from 17 July in fifth round of nationwide distribution, as current batch will expire in early 2024

According to MOM, all Singapore households will receive 6 ART kits by 30 September (Photos: Yahoo News Singapore/Ministry of Health)

SINGAPORE - Six COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits will be distributed to each residential household from 17 July to 30 September this year, in the fifth round of the country's nationwide distribution.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Sunday (16 July) that the ART kits will be drawn from the national stockpile, which was built to mitigate supply chain disruptions and sudden surges in usage.

The current batch of ART kits have a remaining shelf life of about six months and are expected to expire in the first quarter of 2024. They will remain usable till the end of the year, coinciding with the northern hemisphere winter season, when respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19 may spread more easily.

The upcoming batch of ART kits is meant to help families take additional precautions where needed, especially during peak vacation period at the end of the year.

MOH urges those aged five years and above who have not completed their minimum protection of vaccinations to do so.

Those aged 60 years and above, as well as medically vulnerable persons, are recommended to receive the updated bivalent vaccine booster about one year after their last booster dose.

Infections rose in April and May

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics on MOH's website, the number of infections rose and spiked at 28,410 reported cases during the week of 27 March to 2 April.

Infections remained above 10,000 cases per week up till 28 May, and hit 10,432 infections in the week of 5 to 11 June. For the week of 3 to 9 July, 8,544 infections were reported.

Average daily hospitalised and intensive-care unit cases also rose in the period from the week 27 March, at 153.4 cases, and peaked at 285.1 cases on the week of 8 to 14 May this year.

Social responsibility in endemic Singapore

Persons who test positive, should avoid close contact with others while still symptomatic, and may return to normal activities when their symptoms resolve.

Should there be a need to go out while symptomatic, they should wear a mask when leaving home, minimise social interactions and avoid crowded places.

Those who are medically vulnerable or with severe, prolonged or worsening acute respiratory infection symptoms should see a doctor.

