Singapore MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer

The Bukit Panjang SMC Member of Parliament may take time from community duties as he seeks treatment in the next few weeks

People's Action Party Liang Eng Hwa speaking at a constituency political broadcast on 3 July 2020. (PHOTO: Mediacorp/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Panjang Liang Eng Hwa revealed on Wednesday (26 July) that he has been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer, and will undergo daily radiotherapy treatments over the next seven weeks.

The 59-year-old expressed his determination to overcome the illness in a post on his Facebook page, saying, "I will do my best during the treatment in the next two months. Look forward to joining back fully soon."

Liang revealed that the cancer was discovered after experiencing muffled hearing in his left ear for several months.

"I finally consulted the ENT doctor, who performed nasal endoscopy and biopsy. Subsequent CT and MRI scans indicated early-stage nasopharyngeal cancer," he said.

He stated that he will need to undergo daily radiotherapy treatments in the next seven weeks.

In response to his medical leave, Liang acknowledged that some of his community activities and duties may be affected. He added, "As there are expected side effects from the radiation, I may need to take time off from some community activities and duties in the next couple of months."

MPs from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, including Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Edward Chia, will cover most of his duties during his absence.

The Bukit Panjang grassroots team will continue serving residents and conducting community programs and activities, Liang added.

From uncontested GRC win to Bukit Panjang's MP

Liang has been serving as MP for the Bukit Panjang single-member constituency since 2020, when he was moved from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC to contest the single seat.

He secured 53.7 per cent of the votes, defeating the Singapore Democratic Party's chairman Paul Tambyah, who received 46.2 per cent of the vote.

Liang's political journey started in 2006 when he was part of the PAP team that won Holland-Bukit Timah GRC uncontested.

In the current Parliament, he holds the position of chairman of the government parliamentary committee for finance, trade and industry.

