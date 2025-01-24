BYD overtakes Toyota, Tesla as Singapore’s top car brand in 2024; Singapore’s favourite Chinese New Year traditions, revealed: Singapore live news

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
A BYD Yangwang U9 electric vehicle (EV) by Chinese car manufacturer BYD is on display at Singapore Motorshow in Singapore on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Joel Balbin

    High demand drives HDB resale, private housing prices

    HDB flats in Marine Parade seen on 3 September 2021.
    Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) resale market witnessed a 2.6 per cent price increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, leading to a 9.7 per cent yearly growth, driven by strong demand and limited supply. (Photo: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

    Singapore's public housing resale market has experienced a significant rise in prices in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

    Prices increased by 2.6 per cent in Q4, culminating in a full-year growth of 9.7 per cent that is attributed to to robust demand and limited supply.

    Despite the price increase, the number of resale transactions dropped by 21.1 per cent quarter-over-quarter and 1.9 per cent year-over-year.

    Over the entire year, transactions saw an 8.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

    In response to the heated market, the government has implemented measures to cool the market.

    Lowering the loan-to-value limit to 75 per cent in August 2024 aimed to encourage greater financial prudence among buyers.

    However, households are advised to remain cautious in their property purchases as the market moves in cycles, potentially impacting those who buy at high prices.

    On the rental front, the median rents for HDB flats saw a slight decrease.

    Approved applications to rent out HDB flats fell by 5.6 per cent from the previous quarter, and 12.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

    For the full year of 2024, the total number of approved rental applications decreased by 6.3 per cent.

    Looking ahead, HDB plans to increase the supply of new flats significantly.

    Over 25,000 new flats will be launched in 2025, with 19,600 BTO flats and more than 5,500 flats under the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.

    The upcoming February 2025 launch will feature about 5,000 BTO flats across key areas, alongside the largest-ever SBF exercise.

    In the private housing market, prices rose by 2.3 per cent in Q4 2024, matching earlier estimates.

    For the entire year, private residential prices increased by 3.9 per cent.

    While rents for private homes remained unchanged from the previous quarter, the demand for new launches continued to drive the market.

    Read more on the latest on Singapore's property market here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    BYD sees explosive growth, outsells Tesla and Toyota in Singapore

    A BYD Yangwang U9 electric vehicle (EV) by Chinese car manufacturer BYD is on display at Singapore Motorshow in Singapore on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    BYD, China’s electric vehicle (EV) giant, has overtaken Toyota to become the most popular car brand in Singapore for the first time.

    BYD’s sales skyrocketed by over 300 per cent, outpacing established names like Tesla, Toyota, and BMW.

    With a surge of 6,191 cars sold in 2024, BYD secured a commanding 14.39 per cent share of the island’s highly competitive car market.

    BYD's remarkable success is evident in its astronomical year-on-year growth – sales is up 337 per cent compared to 2023.

    The brand surpassed Toyota, which saw an impressive 48 per cent increase in sales, reaching 5,736 units.

    Other brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla also showed healthy growth, but none could match the pace set by BYD, which now leads the EV charge in Singapore.

    Several factors contributed to BYD’s triumph.

    The company’s offerings, such as the Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal, combined with strong government incentives, drove adoption in the city-state.

    Singapore’s push towards net-zero emissions has made EVs like BYD’s more attractive.

    With generous rebates and the promise of more charging infrastructure, the Singaporean government is helping accelerate the switch to electric mobility.

    BYD’s entry into the luxury market with models like the Denza D9 MPV also helped boost its appeal.

    Despite the high cost of car ownership in Singapore, the brand's well-priced EVs are proving popular with consumers seeking both luxury and sustainability.

    While BYD's dominance in 2024 is impressive, it faces stiff competition in 2025, particularly with the arrival of Tesla’s new Model Y.

    However, the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure and BYD’s continued focus on affordable EVs could allow it to hold onto its lead as Singapore’s most popular car brand.

    Read on BYD becoming top Singapore car brand here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Singapore’s Chinese New Year celebrations: Traditions, superstitions and etiquette

    Chinese New Year celebration. Family celebrating winter holiday. Traditional festive dinner in China. Parents, grandparent and kids eating and giving red ang pao envelopes to children. Home decoration
    From family reunions to hong baos (red envelopes), a survey by language learning platform Preply reveals how Singaporeans celebrate Chinese New Year, with traditions, superstitions and etiquette taking centre stage. (Photo: Getty Images)

    As the Chinese New Year approaches, Singaporeans are gearing up for a two-week celebration filled with family reunions, traditional meals, and a few quirky customs.

    A recent survey by language learning platform Preply sheds light on how Singaporeans celebrate this cultural festival.

    The survey of 1,000 adults highlights favourite traditions, common superstitions, and key etiquette dos and don'ts, offering insight into how the holiday is observed across generations.

    The most popular tradition is visiting family, with 52 per cent of respondents saying it's their favourite part of the celebration.

    Whether it’s sharing pineapple tarts, enjoying home-cooked dishes, or exchanging hong baos (red envelopes), family reunions are at the heart of the festivities.

    Closely following is the reunion dinner on New Year’s Eve, cherished by 46 per cent of Singaporeans, with Baby Boomers showing a stronger preference for this tradition than younger generations.

    Superstitions also play a significant role in shaping the celebrations.

    The most common belief is to avoid sweeping the floor on New Year's Day, as 32 per cent of respondents fear it will sweep away good fortune for the coming year.

    Wearing red, the colour of prosperity, is another popular superstition, with 27 per cent of Singaporeans believing it will bring luck and ward off bad spirits.

    In contrast, wearing black or white, associated with mourning, is considered bad luck by 25 per cent of participants.

    Etiquette is crucial during the celebrations, and a major faux pas is opening a red envelope too early – 27 per cent of people say this is the biggest mistake guests can make.

    Guests should also avoid giving gifts like shoes or clocks, which are linked to bad luck and death.

    Interestingly, many respondents admitted to committing their own faux pas. 26 per cent of respondents confessed to being late for family visits, while another 21 per cent forgot to bring oranges – an important symbol of prosperity.

    Whether it’s the joy of exchanging red envelopes, the excitement of a reunion dinner, or the adherence to age-old customs, Singaporeans are making the most of this vibrant and meaningful celebration.

    Read on the top Chine New Year customs and traditions in Singapore here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Johor Bahru property prices surge amid demand from Singapore, China buyers

    Johor Bahru, Malaysia - April 20,2019 : Johor Bahru city formerly known as Tanjung Puteri or Iskandar Puteri, is the capital of the state of Johor, Malaysia. It is situated along the Straits of Johor at the southern end of Peninsular Malaysia. Johor Bahru has a population of 497,097, while its metropolitan area, with a population of 1,638,219, is the third largest in the country.
    As Johor Bahru's real estate prices climb sharply, fuelled by foreign interest, particularly from Singaporeans seeking affordable housing, local residents in the Malaysian city are now grappling with escalating costs. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Johor Bahru's property market has become a hotspot for foreign buyers, particularly Singaporeans, who are seeking more spacious, affordable homes compared to the sky-high prices in Singapore.

    This shift is not only boosting property sales but also raising concerns about the affordability of housing for local residents.

    The influx of foreign buyers, especially from across the Causeway, has led to higher demand and subsequently, higher prices.

    However, despite the surge in property sales, several challenges persist.

    Some foreign buyers, particularly Singaporeans, have faced legal hurdles regarding property ownership, while Chinese developers have come under scrutiny for transactional grievances.

    The rapid growth has also led to oversupply concerns, with some investors regretting their purchases due to fluctuating currency values and rental difficulties.

    Experts warn that while Johor properties offer a quality lifestyle, buyers should be cautious of treating them solely as investments, especially with a stronger Singaporean dollar potentially reducing returns.

    The surge in property demand coincides with Johor’s ongoing economic growth, spurred by significant infrastructure projects like the Johor Bahru- Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), which is expected to drive up property values further.

    These projects are positioning Johor as a growing economic and real estate hub in Malaysia.

  • Joel Balbin

    Hume MRT station on Downtown Line opens early in 2025

    Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line opens ahead of schedule on 28 February 2025, cutting commute times and enhancing connectivity for residents. (Photo: LTA)
    The wait is almost over for residents along Upper Bukit Timah Road, as the new Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line opens ahead of schedule on 28 February.

    The station promises to reduce commute times and improve connectivity for thousands of commuters in the area.

    Once operational, Hume MRT will offer a direct route to the city centre, cutting travel time from 45 minutes to just 30 minutes.

    It will also provide easier access to historical attractions like the Former Ford Factory, enhancing both daily commutes and leisure trips.

    The station’s construction was completed early, and SBS Transit is now conducting operational tests to ensure everything is ready for opening day.

    The station will include 60 bicycle parking spots and will be fully accessible with two entrances and sheltered walkways to nearby bus stops.

    Hume MRT station has also received recognition for its environmentally friendly design, with features such as a rooftop solar panel system and energy-saving lighting.

    This early opening is part of Singapore's continued effort to expand its rail network and meet the goal of having most Singaporeans live within a 10-minute walk of a train station by the 2030s.

    Read on Hume MRT station opening ahead of schedule here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Parents do have a favourite child, research confirms

    Happy Vietnamese girl holding Tet greetings
    It turns out that parents do have a favourite child, even though they have long insisted that they love all their children equally, according to a fascinating new study. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Parents have long insisted they love all their children equally, but a fascinating study suggests they have a favourite child – though it’s likely not the one you’d expect.

    The study, which reviewed data from 30 studies, analysed over 19,000 individuals to examine parental favouritism and its correlation with children’s personalities.

    Researchers found that daughters were favoured more often than sons, a trend observed across different cultures globally.

    However, children themselves did not perceive any favouritism, as both boys and girls reported feeling equally loved by their parents.

    The study also highlighted specific traits that make certain children more likely to become their parents' "golden child."

    According to the data, children who scored higher in conscientiousness – those who are responsible and organised – were more likely to be favoured.

    Similarly, agreeable children who avoid conflict and aim to please were also favoured more often.

    The researchers suggested that these traits make certain children easier to parent, which may explain the bias.

    While daughters were favoured slightly more than sons, the study also found that older siblings often received more autonomy due to their greater maturity.

    Interestingly, no single factor fully explains the preference for daughters, though researchers speculated that girls may be easier to entertain or supervise compared to boys, who are more likely to engage in outdoor activities with large groups of peers.

    The study's findings could have a significant impact on how we understand family relationships and mental health.

    Read on why parents may have a "golden child" after all.

  • Joel Balbin

    Changi Airport sees record traffic in 2024, nears pre-COVID peak

    A Singapore Airlines aircraft is seen taxiing past the terminal at Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Changi Airport's traffic surged by 14.8 per cent in 2024 to 67.7 million passengers, nearing pre-COVID levels. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Singapore’s Changi Airport saw remarkable growth in 2024, handling 67.7 million passengers, a 14.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

    This surge brings the airport close to pre-COVID passenger traffic levels, reaching 99.1 per cent of the volume recorded in 2019.

    Changi also saw an uptick in aircraft movements and airfreight throughput, signalling a full recovery in air travel and cargo operations.

    In 2024, Changi Airport’s aircraft movements reached 366,000, an 11.5 per cent increase from 2023, while airfreight throughput grew by 14.6 per cent, totalling 1.99 million tonnes.

    The December rush marked a significant milestone with 6.4 million passengers, the highest monthly total since December 2019.

    The busiest day of the year was 21 December, when 226,000 passengers passed through the airport.

    Changi’s passenger traffic was driven by strong performances from its top markets – China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

    North Asia was the fastest-growing region, with passenger numbers from China nearly doubling compared to 2023, and Hong Kong and Japan also seeing significant year-on-year growth.

    These countries, along with bustling routes like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Denpasar, led the charge in Changi’s recovery.

    Cargo operations at Changi Airport also saw robust growth, particularly in exports, imports, and transshipments.

    Major improvements in trade flows between Singapore and China, as well as the United States, contributed to this growth.

    Electronics exports and cross-border e-commerce shipments were key drivers in Changi’s cargo success in 2024.

    Looking ahead, Changi Airport plans to enhance its network further with new destinations and routes.

    In 2024, it welcomed eight new passenger airlines and added 11 new city links, including routes to Brussels, Vancouver, and Wenzhou.

    The airport is also anticipating exciting new routes, including Labuan Bajo and Vienna, to launch in 2025.

    Read on Changi Airport hitting a major air passenger milestone here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore eases monetary policy to counter slowing growth and inflation

    A visitor speaks to security officers at the building of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: BUSINESS)
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has eased its monetary policy for the first time in nearly five years, marking a shift in response to a slowdown in economic growth and moderating inflation. REUTERS/Edgar Su

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has adjusted its monetary policy for the first time in nearly five years, responding to a slowdown in economic growth and declining inflationary pressures.

    In a move designed to slow the appreciation of the Singapore dollar, the MAS reduced the slope of the S$NEER policy band, signalling that the city-state's monetary policy stance is now more dovish.

    While the width and centre of the policy band remain unchanged, the decision is a clear response to the projected moderation in inflation, now expected to stay below 2 per cent for the year.

    This marks the first time since March 2020 that the MAS has eased its policy, after tightening measures to combat rising inflation during the post-pandemic recovery period.

    Core inflation in Singapore has moderated quicker than anticipated, driven by lower imported costs and stable domestic prices.

    MAS now expects inflation to stay within a range of 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent in 2025, a significant drop from last year’s elevated levels.

    However, while inflation pressures are cooling, the MAS forecasts a slower economic expansion of 1 per cent-3 per cent in 2025, down from 4 per cent in 2024, reflecting global uncertainty and weaker demand.

    The decision to ease policy comes amidst global uncertainty, particularly in light of potential US tariff hikes under President Trump's administration.

    Despite this, MAS downplayed the risk of trade wars affecting inflation in Singapore, noting that weaker global demand would likely offset any tariff-induced price increases.

    The central bank also highlighted that risks of inflation are more balanced now, with no immediate need for further policy changes.

    Following the announcement, the Singapore dollar weakened slightly, falling by 0.1 per cent against the US dollar.

    Economists note that while the move is seen as dovish, there’s no immediate urgency for additional policy adjustments.

    The MAS has kept the door open for further easing should global economic conditions deteriorate further, but is adopting a cautious approach as it monitors both domestic and international economic indicators.

    Read on Singapore adjusting its monetary policy for first time since 2020 here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore contributes over $19m in humanitarian aid to Gaza

    A view of a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
    Singapore has contributed $1.3 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, raising total donations to more than $19 million. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

    Singapore’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have reached a significant milestone with the handover of $1.3 million in aid.

    The donation, raised through the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, will benefit UNICEF and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, which are at the forefront of relief efforts in Gaza.

    This brings Singapore’s total contribution to over $19 million.

    The funds are crucial for providing medical supplies, food, and shelter to those affected by the conflict.

    Singapore's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman highlighted the importance of the recent ceasefire in allowing for more aid to reach Gaza.

    Singapore has worked closely with Jordan and other regional partners to coordinate these efforts.

    Read on Singapore’s latest Gaza aid to help relieve humanitarian crisis here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Six planets line up in rare parade in Singapore’s night sky until February

    A planetary alignment, or a
    A planetary alignment, or a "planet parade" see eight planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

    A rare celestial spectacle is unfolding in Singapore’s skies between 20 Jan and 20 Feb, as six planets align in a mesmerising “planet parade.”

    Stargazers will be able to spot Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus – a lineup that only occurs once in a blue moon.

    While Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope due to their distance and faint visibility.

    The phenomenon, often referred to as a “planet parade,” is an optical illusion where multiple planets appear to line up along the ecliptic, the sun’s apparent path through the sky.

    While not a true alignment (where planets would be perfectly aligned in a straight line), the parade offers a rare and beautiful spectacle of planets in close proximity.

    For the best experience, Singaporeans should head to locations like Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges, where the view is unobstructed and the skies are darker.

    This event is not only a treat for casual stargazers but also a significant astronomical occasion.

    A similar planetary parade won’t occur again until 2036, when Saturn, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, and Venus will once again light up the night sky.

    This rare alignment will be visible from east to west, showcasing the dynamic and ever-changing nature of our solar system.

    For those eager to catch a glimpse, the prime time for viewing the parade is from sunset until 9:30pm, with the planets appearing in various positions across the sky.

    A spectacular moment will occur on 1 Feb when Venus and the crescent moon will appear close together in the southwest sky, offering an unforgettable photo opportunity.

    Don’t miss the rare planet parade in Singapore’s night sky.

