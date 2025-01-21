Pritam Singh says Workers' Party gearing up for GE2025 with enhanced candidate screening; Tharman, Wong congratulate Trump on his second term: Singapore live news

Pritam Singh advocates for stronger Workers' Party manpower and rigorous candidate screening ahead of GE2025
The Workers' Party (WP) in Singapore is stepping up its game for the 2025 general election by enlisting external commercial agencies to help screen potential candidates.
The initiative, led by Secretary-General Pritam Singh, aims to address past criticisms and ensure a more thorough selection process.
During the WP's annual Members’ Forum, Singh emphasised the importance of achieving a balanced slate of candidates, featuring both new faces and seasoned politicians.
The party is particularly focused on recruiting younger candidates to stay relevant in a fast-evolving political environment.
Singh pointed out that a diverse team is essential to contest effectively in Singapore’s Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs), which require a blend of skills, experience, and youth.
Looking ahead to the upcoming election, Singh also warned that the WP risks an “opposition wipeout” in 2025 if it does not increase its representation in Parliament.
He advocates for one-third opposition representation as essential to maintain a healthy political balance in Singapore, where the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) currently holds a dominant majority.
To counter this, Singh called on WP members to ramp up efforts in recruitment, training, and volunteer engagement.
The WP has signalled its intention to contest additional constituencies in the next election, aiming to prevent the PAP from holding a two-thirds majority, which would give the ruling party the ability to amend the Constitution without the need for opposition approval.
This strategic move will be critical in the WP’s goal of building a stronger and more diverse political force in Singapore.
Political analysts have noted that WP's decision to work with commercial agencies for candidate vetting represents a shift towards more professionalised, transparent party processes.
While this move is seen as a direct response to past resignations within the party, there is cautious optimism about its potential to boost the party's credibility and attract more voters.