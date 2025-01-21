Pritam Singh says Workers' Party gearing up for GE2025 with enhanced candidate screening; Tharman, Wong congratulate Trump on his second term: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

As Singapore approaches its 2025 general election, the Workers’ Party (WP), led by Chairman Sylvia Lim (right) and Secretary-General Pritam Singh, is taking unprecedented steps to ensure a thorough candidate selection process. The WP is engaging commercial agencies to help screen and assess potential candidates, aiming for a balanced mix of new and experienced faces. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Ahead of Singapore’s 2025 general election, the Workers' Party (WP) is implementing a new candidate screening process, hiring commercial agencies to assist with personality assessments and background checks. The initiative, led by Secretary-General Pritam Singh, aims to ensure a balanced mix of young and experienced candidates. Pritam Singh also warned that failure to increase opposition representation could lead to an “opposition wipeout,” calling for stronger manpower support through recruitment and training. This approach, which follows criticisms of past resignations, is seen as a strategic move to boost the WP’s credibility as it prepares to challenge the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Singapore’s leaders, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, congratulated Donald Trump on his second term as US President. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of US-Singapore relations, highlighting their mutual achievements in defence, trade, and security. In letters released on Monday (20 Jan), Tharman and Wong both noted the strong bilateral ties forged during Trump’s first term, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in areas like economic growth and counterterrorism. Singapore also remains a key partner for the US in Asia, supporting over 270,000 well-paying jobs in the US through trade and investment. Both leaders extended invitations for Trump to visit Singapore once more, reinforcing the enduring friendship between the two nations. Read Singapore leaders' congratulatory messages to Trump here.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

ADVERTISEMENT