Pritam Singh says Workers' Party gearing up for GE2025 with enhanced candidate screening; Tharman, Wong congratulate Trump on his second term: Singapore live news

Workers' Party Chairman Sylvia Lim and Secretary-General Pritam Singh attend a press conference at their headquarters in Singapore, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Ahead of Singapore’s 2025 general election, the Workers' Party (WP) is implementing a new candidate screening process, hiring commercial agencies to assist with personality assessments and background checks. The initiative, led by Secretary-General Pritam Singh, aims to ensure a balanced mix of young and experienced candidates. Pritam Singh also warned that failure to increase opposition representation could lead to an “opposition wipeout,” calling for stronger manpower support through recruitment and training. This approach, which follows criticisms of past resignations, is seen as a strategic move to boost the WP’s credibility as it prepares to challenge the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Singapore’s leaders, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, congratulated Donald Trump on his second term as US President. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of US-Singapore relations, highlighting their mutual achievements in defence, trade, and security. In letters released on Monday (20 Jan), Tharman and Wong both noted the strong bilateral ties forged during Trump’s first term, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in areas like economic growth and counterterrorism. Singapore also remains a key partner for the US in Asia, supporting over 270,000 well-paying jobs in the US through trade and investment. Both leaders extended invitations for Trump to visit Singapore once more, reinforcing the enduring friendship between the two nations. Read Singapore leaders' congratulatory messages to Trump here.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Joel Balbin

    Pritam Singh advocates for stronger Workers' Party manpower and rigorous candidate screening ahead of GE2025

    The Workers' Party (WP) in Singapore is stepping up its game for the 2025 general election by enlisting external commercial agencies to help screen potential candidates.

    The initiative, led by Secretary-General Pritam Singh, aims to address past criticisms and ensure a more thorough selection process.

    During the WP's annual Members’ Forum, Singh emphasised the importance of achieving a balanced slate of candidates, featuring both new faces and seasoned politicians.

    The party is particularly focused on recruiting younger candidates to stay relevant in a fast-evolving political environment.

    Singh pointed out that a diverse team is essential to contest effectively in Singapore’s Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs), which require a blend of skills, experience, and youth.

    Looking ahead to the upcoming election, Singh also warned that the WP risks an “opposition wipeout” in 2025 if it does not increase its representation in Parliament.

    He advocates for one-third opposition representation as essential to maintain a healthy political balance in Singapore, where the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) currently holds a dominant majority.

    To counter this, Singh called on WP members to ramp up efforts in recruitment, training, and volunteer engagement.

    The WP has signalled its intention to contest additional constituencies in the next election, aiming to prevent the PAP from holding a two-thirds majority, which would give the ruling party the ability to amend the Constitution without the need for opposition approval.

    This strategic move will be critical in the WP’s goal of building a stronger and more diverse political force in Singapore.

    Political analysts have noted that WP's decision to work with commercial agencies for candidate vetting represents a shift towards more professionalised, transparent party processes.

    While this move is seen as a direct response to past resignations within the party, there is cautious optimism about its potential to boost the party's credibility and attract more voters.

    Joel Balbin

    Tharman, Wong praise US-Singapore relationship under Trump

    Singapore leaders President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) congratulate US President Donald Trump on his second term, praising strong US-Singapore ties and cooperation in trade, defence, and global security. (Photos: Tharman – REUTERS/Denis Balibouse; Trump – REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli; Wong – Vincent Thian/Pool via REUTERS)

    Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have extended their congratulations to Donald Trump, marking the beginning of his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

    Trump was sworn in on Monday (20 Jan), in a ceremony held in Washington, DC despite challenging sub-zero temperatures.

    In a letter to the newly inaugurated US president, Tharman expressed confidence that Trump’s leadership would continue to address global challenges and opportunities.

    "The US remains a source of dynamism and innovation," said Tharman, adding that Singapore stands ready to build upon the strong ties developed during Trump’s first term.

    "Our relationship is based on mutual respect and cooperation, and we look forward to further strengthening our economic and defence ties," he noted.

    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the robust partnership between the two nations, particularly in defence and trade.

    "The US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement has significantly benefitted both our countries, with bilateral trade nearly tripling since its implementation in 2004," Wong said.

    He also highlighted Singapore's unique role as the only Asian nation to contribute military personnel to the Defeat-ISIS coalition, underscoring the shared commitment to global security.

    Both leaders also welcomed the opportunity for further collaboration in areas such as technology and defence, with Prime Minister Wong expressing hope for continued close relations in the coming years.

    "Singapore is a trusted friend and partner to the US, and we will continue to work together to advance our shared interests," Wong said.

    Read on Singapore leaders' messages congratulating Trump here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore’s budget resilient amid economic pressures, OECD says

    Singapore business district skyscrapers skyline and Marina Bay in daytime
    The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) commends Singapore’s budget framework for its fiscal discipline, adaptability to economic challenges, and focus on long-term sustainability and transparency. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore’s budgetary framework continues to impress the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which commended the country’s ability to adjust to slower growth, an ageing population, and rising global pressures.

    In its assessment, the OECD lauds Singapore for its ability to manage a complex set of fiscal challenges, including demographic shifts and slowing economic growth.

    The report points to key reforms, such as the net investment returns framework, which allows the government to access up to half of long-term returns from its reserves.

    This flexibility is seen as crucial as Singapore faces an increased need for capital expenditure, particularly for infrastructure upgrades and climate change initiatives.

    The OECD report also emphasises the importance of transformation and efficiency in the government’s budgeting process.

    Ministries are encouraged to enhance efficiency across their regular operations, and the government has instituted a balanced-budget approach that spans its entire term.

    Furthermore, specific-purpose funds have been established to address long-term issues like energy transition, with the Future Energy Fund highlighted as a key example.

    Transparency and communication are also pivotal elements in Singapore’s budgeting success.

    The Ministry of Finance has increased efforts to engage the public through initiatives such as the “Forward Singapore” consultation, which helps align the Budget with the needs of citizens.

    This approach fosters public understanding of fiscal policy and its direct impact on sectors like housing, health, and education.

    Read on OECD's report highlighting Singapore’s strong budget framework here.

  • Joel Balbin

    High-net-worth individuals flock to Singapore for luxury homes

    The Keppel Bay area in Singapore is a modern, luxury residential district full of skyscrapers, big yachts in the marina and tropical rainforest.
    Singapore is poised to be a prime destination for luxury homebuyers where low taxes, economic opportunities, and a thriving cultural scene create an ideal living and investment environment. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore has emerged as one of the top destinations for luxury homebuyers in 2025, according to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2025 Trend Report.

    With its low taxes, economic opportunities, safety, and thriving cultural scene, the city-state is fast becoming a favourite for high-net-worth individuals (HNWs) looking for a desirable lifestyle and an investment-friendly environment.

    The report highlights that affluent buyers are increasingly prioritising locations that offer a blend of financial incentives and lifestyle advantages.

    Singapore stands out for its pro-business environment, transparent regulations, and access to key Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets, which make it an attractive choice for global elites.

    In addition to its economic opportunities, Singapore is known for its vibrant cultural scene, world-class infrastructure, and safety, making it not only a smart financial decision but also a desirable place to live.

    The city’s strategic location in Asia further enhances its appeal, offering proximity to a rapidly growing market and a strong trade network.

    As the global demand for luxury homes surges, Singapore joins the ranks of other luxury hotspots like Dubai and Miami, which are known for their dynamic economies and favourable tax policies.

    However, Singapore’s combination of cultural richness, low taxes, and economic opportunity gives it a unique edge.

    High-net-worth individuals are looking for greater freedom and less government interference, and Singapore delivers with its stable political environment and business-friendly policies.

    This makes Singapore particularly attractive for those seeking a safe, luxurious, and profitable place to call home.

    Here's why Singapore is a smart choice for ultra-wealthy homebuyers.

  • Joel Balbin

    COE quota for Feb-Apr 2025 increases 8% but prices still high

    Vehicles drive at an intersection in the Chinatown district of Singapore on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN and ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMANROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    COE quota for February-April 2025 increases by 8 per cent, totalling 17,133 COEs. Categories A, B, C, and E see significant rises, but demand pressures may keep prices high. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for February to April 2025 will see an 8 per cent increase, totalling 17,133 COEs across various vehicle categories.

    The increase comes as part of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) ongoing adjustments to the COE system, including deregistrations, the Early Turnover Scheme, and changes in the taxi population.

    While Category D (motorcycles) remains unaffected, categories A, B, C, and E have experienced a rise of about 10 per cent.

    Despite the higher COE availability, experts predict strong bidding pressure and sustained high prices due to strong demand, especially following a recent motor show.

    The next quota announcement will be made in April 2025 for the May-July period.

  • Joel Balbin

    HDB completes final two pandemic-delayed BTO projects

    Punggol Point District comprises a total of 4,86 flats across four housing projects. (Photo: HDB)
    HDB completes its final two pandemic-delayed BTO projects in January 2025, with 75,800 flats delivered and 17,000 more on track for completion in 2025. (Photo: HDB)

    The Housing Development Board (HDB) completed its final two pandemic-delayed BTO projects – Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) and Kempas Residences – in January 2025, ending a five-year delay saga.

    These 92 projects have collectively delivered over 75,800 new flats, with the final two projects marking the conclusion of a challenging construction period.

    The delays were caused by COVID-related disruptions, including work stoppages and contractor changes.

    HDB now looks ahead with plans to complete 17,000 flats in 2025 across 27 ongoing projects, signalling a return to normalcy in the construction sector.

    Despite past challenges, including contractor terminations, the construction industry has shown resilience through innovations like automation and better monitoring systems.

    Read on HDB's delivery of its final two pandemic-delayed BTO projects here.

