Pritam Singh says Workers' Party gearing up for GE2025 with enhanced candidate screening; Tharman, Wong congratulate Trump on his second term: Singapore live news

Toto jackpot hits $10.8 million for Reunion Draw on 24 Jan
The Toto Reunion Draw on Friday (24 Jan), will feature an estimated jackpot of $10.8 million, more than double the initial prize amount of $5 million.
The dramatic increase in prize money follows two consecutive draws without a Group 1 winner – on 16 and 20 Jan – which allowed the prize pool to snowball.
For those hoping to take home a piece of this eye-popping jackpot, Singapore Pools has ramped up its services.
To cater to the increased demand, all retail outlets and authorised agents will be extending their operating hours until 9:00pm on 24 Jan.
Additionally, outlets have begun selling special lottery packs priced at $10 and $20.
The $10 pack includes one Toto ticket and one Singapore Sweep ticket, while the $20 pack offers two Toto tickets and one Singapore Sweep ticket.
This year’s jackpot of $10.8 million is already significantly higher than the nearly $6 million prize awarded during last year's Reunion Draw.
And if no Group 1 winner is found in the 24 Jan draw, the jackpot will continue to rise, potentially leading to Singapore’s first cascade draw of 2025 – where prizes increase further after three consecutive draws without a winner.
In addition to the Reunion Draw excitement, punters can look forward to the Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, which is expected to offer a $12 million jackpot.
Last year’s Hong Bao Draw had a prize pool of $12.3 million, shared among four lucky winners.