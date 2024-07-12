Singapore firms seek less red tape in Malaysia special economic zone: Singapore live news

A woman faces Johor Bahru during morning exercise near the Causeway in Singapore January 17, 2007. Malaysia's own blueprint to revive investor interest could also create spillover effects for the region. In November, it announced a $105 billion, 20-year investment plan to turn Johor Bahru into a prosperous mega-city with a major manufacturing industry and services sectors such as healthcare and education. Picture taken January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Nicky Loh (SINGAPORE)
Effective collaboration between Singapore and Malaysia, coupled with strategic infrastructure and policy solutions, will be key to addressing the significant challenges crucial for the success of the special economic zone. REUTERS/Nicky Loh (SINGAPORE)

Singapore businesses are calling for reduced red tape in a proposed joint special economic zone (SEZ) with Malaysia, according to a poll by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). The SBF's survey highlights the hurdles Singapore and Malaysia need to address to ensure the success of Southeast Asia's first cross-border SEZ. Currently, many Malaysians cross the border daily to work in Singapore, emphasising the need for streamlined processes. Read more here.

Latest stories

  • BMW leads German premium car brands in first-half sales

    BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW on Tuesday reported the strongest sales among Germany's top three premium carmakers and was the only brand to significantly boost battery-electric deliveries, as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche struggled with low demand. BMW saw a 2.3% rise in total sales in the first half of the year to almost 1.1 million vehicles, with battery-electric sales surging 34% to a total of nearly 180,000 cars. Mercedes-Benz sold roughly half as many battery-electric cars at 93,400, a 17% drop from a year ago.

  • Tesla hikes prices in Europe over China EV tariffs

    STORY: Tesla is hiking prices for some cars in Europe, and it says the EU’s new tariffs on China-made vehicles are to blame. Model 3 cars in markets including Germany, Spain and the Netherlands are now over $1,600 more expensive. The increase comes after Brussels put tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs imported from China. That hits the Model 3, which Tesla makes in Shanghai. However, Elon Musk’s firm has been classed as cooperating with the European probe into Chinese subsidies. That has won it a lower tariff of 20.8%. BMW wants a similar reduction for its electric Minis, which are also made in China. They are currently subject to the highest duty. The tariffs are provisional, in force while the EU conducts its probe. It says Chinese makers benefit from excessive subsidies, making it hard for European firms to compete. Beijing rejects the claim, saying its firms are winning based on productivity and technology. The EU is expected to make a final decision on the duties in November.

  • Payment problems stifle Russian imports of Chinese cars

    Payment issues between Russia and China, caused by U.S. sanctions, pose serious issues for Russian imports of Chinese cars that have supplied the domestic market over the last two years, the head of Russia's car dealers' association told Reuters. Moscow and Beijing have resorted to complex steps to try to avoid payment delays, including a workaround using small, regional Chinese banks, as the threat of secondary U.S. sanctions on Chinese banks that facilitate trade with Russia deters larger lenders.

  • China's exports seen rising more quickly in June amid fresh tariff fears: Reuters poll

    China's exports likely grew at the fastest pace in fifteen months in June, as manufacturers front-load shipments in anticipation of tariffs from a growing number of the country's major export markets. Trade data on Friday is expected to show exports grew 8.0% year-on-year by value, according to the median forecast of 31 economists in a Reuters poll, up from the 7.6% increase in May and the best pace since a 10.9% gain in March last year. Imports likely grew 2.8% last month, faster than the 1.8% gain seen in May, suggesting factory owners are buying more parts to be turned into finished goods for export.

  • UPDATE 1-India's Adani Ports to invest $1.2 bln in transshipment terminal, Bloomberg News reports

    India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plans to ramp up its investment to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) to boost its southern India transshipment container port, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The investment in Vizhinjam port in the state of Kerala is part of the second phase of the project that is expected to finish by 2028, the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, added. Construction of the $900 million port had seen a four month-long standstill from protests in 2022.

  • Cathie Wood’s Nvidia, Tesla Stock Calls Expose 3 Market Truths. What Went Wrong and a Few Other Things to Know Today.

    Apple and Microsoft end advisory roles on OpenAI’s board, investors wonder how Roaring Kitty took on GameStop and Chewy stakes, more news to start your day.

  • Argentina’s future lies in the balance as vast oilfields poised for extraction

    If passed, a new bill would send the country headfirst into the Latin American oil rush and halt any meaningful energy transition

  • Chinese auto exports surge, partly offsetting a sales slump at home

    Chinese auto sales slumped in June as the domestic economy remained sluggish, but buoyant exports offset the decline at home, an industry association said Wednesday. Sales in China dropped 7.4% compared to a year earlier to 1.8 million cars, while exports rose 29% to 400,000 units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in a monthly report. In the first six months of the year, exports rose 31.5% while domestic sales edged up 1.6%.

  • Record travel hasn't exactly meant record profits for airlines

    The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported record travel numbers on July 7, screening more than 3 million passengers after the extended July 4th weekend. Although travel has bounced back significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines haven't seen that translate into record profits. Citi managing director Steve Trent joins Market Domination to give insight into the airline industry and why record travel numbers may not have equated to record profits for airlines. Trent outlines what has happened with ticket prices and capacity on planes, which have affected the industry: "So a little bit of A Tale of Two Cities, so to speak, on that one. So [the] domestic market, relative to last year, you do have some pockets where, you ostensibly have some overcapacity. Florida, for example, which for a long time was the only place people seemed to be going nowadays... you have plenty of capacity there, you have air traffic control limitations, and then [the] lower-end consumer is still under some pressure, interest rates haven't come down yet. But when we think about international long haul that largely still looks very good with the noted caveat." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

  • Top Manufacturing Country in the World in 2024

    We recently compiled a report on the Top 25 Manufacturing Countries in the World in 2024 and in this article, we will look at the top manufacturing country in the world in 2024. The manufacturing industry is a key proponent of growth for the global economy. Not only does it contribute heavily to the GDP […]

  • Top US Dividend Stocks To Consider In July 2024

    As the U.S. market shows mixed signals with sectors like electric vehicles and AI experiencing growth while others face challenges, investors may find stability in dividend stocks. These stocks can offer consistent returns in a fluctuating economic landscape, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance their portfolios amidst current market conditions.

  • JPMorgan aims to amass 15% of US consumer deposits, boost credit card share

    The biggest U.S. bank wants to get even bigger. JPMorgan Chase has set an ambitious goal of attracting 15% of the country's consumer deposits, Marianne Lake, its CEO of consumer and community banking, told Reuters in an interview at the company's New York headquarters. The lender also wants to provide credit cards that account for 20% of the nation's spending, expanding from a current 17%.

  • Hozon plans to use Hong Kong IPO as launching pad to fund export of its Neta electric cars

    Hozon New Energy Automobile, the Chinese start-up behind the Neta brand of electric vehicles (EVs), which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, wants to push ahead with its global plans with forays into Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Fang Yunzhou, co-founder and chairman of the Shanghai-based carmaker, told the Post on Tuesday that Hozon will not resort to price cuts that have gripped the mainland as it moves up the value chain with the launch of more intelligent

  • Man shot dead two teenage sisters after dad caught him hiding in bedroom, police say

    The man ‘assembled a Glock-style handgun from parts he ordered online’, according to police

  • Sharon Stone, 66, Goes Topless and Wears Cheeky String Bikini Bottoms for Poolside Painting Session

    The actress posted a photo of how she spent her summer day (nearly) in the nude

  • Sydney Sweeney's retro swimsuit might just trump the itsy-bitsy bikini trend

    Move over tiny bikinis, Sydney's making a case for the one-piece. See photos

  • Virgil van Dijk hints at shock Liverpool exit after 'emotional' end to season with Euro 2024 heartbreak

    Dutch captain spoke after semi-final defeat to England

  • Biden introduces Zelenskyy as Putin in latest major flub

    President Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cringeworthy moment on Thursday.

  • 2 Australians and a Filipina killed in Philippine hotel, officials say

    Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday. A hotel worker found the bodies of the victims, whose hands and feet were tied, in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay city, south of Manila, on Wednesday, according to a police statement. The motive for the killings was not immediately clear, Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told The Associated Press, adding that some valuables of the victims, including their cellphones, were not taken by the suspect.

  • Trump Rants at George Clooney After Stunning Biden Op-Ed

    Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl