Singapore firms seek less red tape in Malaysia special economic zone: Singapore live news
Singapore businesses are calling for reduced red tape in a proposed joint special economic zone (SEZ) with Malaysia, according to a poll by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). The SBF's survey highlights the hurdles Singapore and Malaysia need to address to ensure the success of Southeast Asia's first cross-border SEZ. Currently, many Malaysians cross the border daily to work in Singapore, emphasising the need for streamlined processes. Read more here.