Singaporean’s remains found after Taiwan earthquake tragedy; Cost of living, housing top voter concerns ahead of GE2025: Singapore live news

The remains of Sim Hwee Kok (left), a Singaporean killed together with his partner, New Siew Choo, in Taiwan's April 2024 earthquake, have been found and identified. (Photo: Sunny Sandro Wang/Facebook)

The remains of Sim Hwee Kok, a Singaporean man who went missing in Taiwan after the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake in April 2024, have been found.

A local resident named Wang found human remains in a riverbed area, previously blocked by landslides from the April 2024 earthquake, on 11 January.

These remains, initially identified as a human hip bone, were later confirmed through DNA analysis to belong to Sim, who was 59 at the time of the disaster.

This identification was made possible by a DNA sample provided by Sim's son, who had traveled to Taiwan in the aftermath of the quake to search for his father.

Sim and his partner, Neo Siew Choo, were among the last individuals seen in the area before the quake struck, and both were presumed dead after months of searching.

The last known footage of them showed them disembarking from a bus near Shakadang Trail just before the earthquake. It is believed that they were swept away by a landslide, with Mr. Sim’s remains carried downstream by river currents.

The devastating Taiwan earthquake in April 2024, was the most powerful to hit the island in 25 years.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake triggered numerous landslides, which blocked roads and caused severe damage to buildings in Hualien County.

The calamity resulted in at least 18 confirmed deaths, over 1,000 injuries, and extensive damage throughout the region.

In total, more than 1,100 aftershocks followed, exacerbating the devastation.

Authorities had already issued death certificates for Sim and Neo in December 2024, presuming their deaths due to the impossibility of locating them.

Following the identification of Sim’s remains, Taiwan's Hualien District Court has announced plans to notify his family and arrange for the retrieval of his remains.

The confirmation of Sim’s death, along with the earlier issuance of death certificates for both Sim and Neo, allows for closure in this heartbreaking case.