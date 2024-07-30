Xiaxue apologises for Thai women remarks in viral clip; Singapore fines man for impersonating royal bodyguard to escort daughter: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Local influencer Xiaxue's viral remarks about Thai women drew brickbats from the Thais, with someone supposedly making a police report. In an apology video, she said the comments were "taken out of context". To watch her apology video and explanation, read on.

A Singaporean father was fined $5,000 for pretending to be a bodyguard to his 'Malaysian princess' daughter. They conceived this ruse so he could keep an eye on her at an Enhypen concert, while helping her skip the entrance queue. For more on this 'royal impersonation', read here.

Local cinema operator Cathay Cineplexes isn't screening Deadpool & Wolverine. They also did not screen Inside Out 2, which is the top-grossing animated film of all time. Read on to find out what Cathay had to say about this "business decision".