Singapore malls given 1-week grace period before entry ban for unvaccinated persons kicks in

People seen at the Plaza Singapura shopping mall on 24 May 2021 amid Singapore’s Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Operators of shopping malls and large standalone stores in Singapore have been given an additional week to familiarise themselves with the new COVID-19 regulations that will bar entry to such places for unvaccinated persons.

This grace period will extend from Wednesday (13 October) to 19 October, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore in a joint statement on Sunday.

"We are aware of concerns raised by the public with regard to the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare related services in the malls. Provisions will be made to allow for access to these services," said the statement.

It added that MTI and ESG are working closely with mall operators to allow tenants and the public time to become familiar with the new processes and checks to come.

During a Multi-ministry Taskforce press conference on Saturday, it was announced that only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to enter shopping malls, visit attractions and dine in at hawker centres as well as coffee shops from Wednesday.

The expansion of these Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Measurement Measures (VDS) is aimed at protecting unvaccinated individuals and reducing the strain on the country's healthcare system.

More details on the VDS for malls will be provided in an advisory to be issued before Wednesday, the joint statement said.

